Celebrating Together: Kailua Fourth of July Parade

Photo By Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood | U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy Beaven, left, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, sergeant major of MCBH, march in formation during the Kailua Independence Day Parade in Kailua, Hawaii, July 4, 2025. An Independence Day parade is held annually in Kailua, that featured a performance from the Marine Corp Forces, Pacific band, a parade float contest, and a recognition ceremony for local heroes, providing the local community an opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alana Smallwood)

KAILUA, HAWAII – U.S. Marine Corps Col. Jeremy W. Beaven, commanding officer of Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH), and Sgt. Maj. Adan Moreno, sergeant major of MCBH, was invited to take part in the annual Kailua Fourth of July Parade on July 4, 2025. Alongside them were Marines with the Headquarters Battalion (HQBN) color guard, MCBH, and the Marine Corps Forces, Pacific (MARFORPAC) Band, who all participated in the celebration.



The parade began at 10 a.m., led by the Kainalu Little League, followed by the HQBN color guard. Behind the color guard marched Beaven and Moreno, engaging with viewers and parade goers throughout the event.



The MARFORPAC Band added to the atmosphere with a musical performance, providing a strong sense of pride and patriotism. The parade also featured community members marching, holding banners, and driving decorated cars down Kainalu Drive.



Marines with HQBN were invited to join the judging table to critique floats and evaluate parade participants. Among them was U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Edward Ballard, S-3 operations chief, MCBH, who has a long history of community service and volunteer work.



“Wow, what an opportunity. I felt so honored… an event like this is important because while we are warfighters by nature, we are also parents, brothers, sisters, and mentors to the people we come in contact with,” said Ballard. “It is important that we show our support and presence in the community. We are warfighters that appreciate the community around us and live with the spirit of Ohana.”



Asia Marie Di Antonio, parade committee chair, is a seasoned event planner and organizer, having also worked on events such as the Kailua Fall Fest and Aloha by Volume. As an art and science teacher and owner of Da Dream Lab, she is passionate about building community. “Giving back to the community and creating moments for our community to come together is truly what I’m passionate about,” she said.



Antonio praised the involvement of the local military in this year’s parade by stating, “My experience working with the commanding officer, sergeant major, and MCBH as a whole has been very positive. The team is always encouraging and willing to support our local events,” she said.



She continued, “It was so important to have MCBH involved this year. These are our neighbors, our friends, and our Ohana. We believe having a visible military presence in the parade shows that when we come together to support and celebrate our service members right here in our community, it sets an example. It gives us hope that other communities can see what true Aloha means, looking out for each other and showing gratitude for those who serve.”



MCBH was honored to be a part of the parade and have an opportunity to interact with the community. MCBH will continue to show up for the community, support local engagements, and show they have what it takes to carry the true spirit of Aloha.



https://www.mcbhawaii.marines.mil/