New Lock at the Soo Mega Project Raises the Bar for Success

Sault Ste. Marie, Mich. – Members of the New Lock at the Soo Integrated Project Office (IPO) team along with engineers from the Inland Navigation Design Center (INDC) acknowledged a significant milestone within this Detroit District’s high visibility mega project; they’ve completed the review and approval of over 2,600 technical submittals. The average, run-of-the-mill construction project typically sees a couple hundred submittals.



Maintaining momentum requires the contractor to provide technical assurances that the execution strategies they intend to employ will meet or exceed contractual requirements and specifications. These assurances, provided in the form of a written submittal (transmittal) offer detailed written and pictorial descriptions and renderings of how the contractor intends to perform various tasks. Articulating these strategies and gaining Corps of Engineers concurrence permits the contractor to proceed without incurring delays, achieve milestones, and invoice the government in a timely manner.



This New Lock at the Soo celebrated milestone pales in comparison to the fact that the IPO, INDC, and their contractor may publish and review yet another 3,000 submittals before the first freighter makes its way through the new lock.



Construction for the new lock began in 2020 and at present two of three phases of construction have been completed: Phase 1, Upstream Channel Deepening, was completed in 2022 and Phase 2, construction of new Upstream Approach Walls was completed last year. Phase 3, the final phase of construction encompasses a multitude of activities that include the demolition of one decommissioned lock, (the Sabin Lock), filling in of another lock, (the Davis Lock, construction of a new lock, a new pump well to service all locks on the facility, rerouting of power that supports both the current and upgraded facility, and a bridge to the hydro power plant which is located just south of the rapids for which the original locks were built back in 1855.



The New Lock at the Soo completion is scheduled for the summer of 2030 and will mirror the existing Poe lock, the larger of the two active locks at the Soo Locks which measures 1,200-feet in length by 110-feet wide.



Completing taxpayer-funded contracts on time and within budget remains a priority for the Corps of Engineers but few projects in recent history have played such a vital role in the U.S. economy. With over 7,000 vessel passages and 75 million tons of cargo passing through the Soo locks each year, the need for resiliency to ensure the flow of iron ore and other commodities on the Great Lakes prompted bi-partisan congressional support to fund the project.



Tasked with the design, oversight and construction of the New Lock at the Soo mega project, the INDC, IPO and the prime contractor, Kokosing-Alberici-Traylor (KAT) have brought their A-game to the effort. Meeting the demand and expectation of completing such a complex project safely, on time and within budget requires extraordinary measures to be implemented; measures that minimize risk, increase efficiency and maximize productivity.



“The successful collaboration we’re seeing at the New Lock at the Soo project has been remarkable,” said Detroit District’s Senior Civilian Kevin McDaniels. “So successful, in fact, that the project is being viewed throughout the Corps of Engineers as a model for successful partnering and on-time delivery on mega projects.”



The size, scope, and complexity of the New Lock at the Soo effort demands proactive and oftentimes candid discussions between the IPO, INDC and KAT. As the INDC’s lead engineer, Darin White provides technical oversight and orchestrates a regional team of talented engineers, geologists, architects, and design professionals, who despite being headquartered throughout various Corps of Engineers locations, are aligned in support of what is being hailed as one of the most important infrastructure projects in the Nation. Under White’s supervision, a robust team representing multiple disciplines were assembled from various districts that include Detroit, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Nashville, Buffalo, Huntington, St. Paul, and Rock Island to provide technical reviews in support of nearly 700 requests for information (RFIs) 2,600 technical submittals, over 100 change requests and dozens of modifications to the contract—with no sign of things slowing down anytime soon.



INDC engineers routinely visit the Soo Locks to review the project’s status and participate in face-to-face meetings with KAT’s construction team. During these visits, White and his company of specialized engineers meet with the contractor to discuss both current and future production activities.

“The high volume of data on such a large and complex project doesn’t favor doing things twice, so we try and avoid having to duplicate our efforts whenever possible,” said White.



In the spirit of making and maintaining progress, progress that complies with the Corps of Engineers’ rigid safety and quality standards, both the IPO and INDC extend whatever assistance they can within their legal and contractual purview to help the contractor succeed.



“At the end of the day, this is KAT’s project—not ours, and as partners on a such a large project we rarely shy away from helping whenever we can,” said Rachel Miller Corps of Engineers contracting officer’s representative.



As a West Point graduate, Army officer and company commander of soldiers in Afghanistan, Miller has experience successfully leading others in support of endeavors that require teamwork and attention to detail. Miller and White, who spearheaded the idea of convening weekly conference calls with KAT’s engineering team, leaned into the idea of increasing the Corps of Engineers partnership with its contractor.



“The professional relationships we’ve been able to cultivate enable us to get things done efficiently. Continuous communication along with being solution-focused allows us to maintain a level of progress that benefits everyone,” said Miller.



By all accounts, the success of this unique collaboration is paying dividends. After completing its first full season of construction on Phase 3, (construction slows down during the Northern Michigan winter) the IPO, INDC and KAT team are steaming ahead. With another five years left to complete the mega project, however, the challenges associated with reviewing every technical feature of this historic effort will continue to demand attention.



Things look positive at the Soo Locks for the IPO, INDC and KAT, and as everyone endeavors to keep the lines of communication open, the odds of completing the project both successfully and without delay will continue to be enhanced—further.



