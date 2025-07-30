Fort McCoy celebrates Army Community Service’s 60th birthday with special community event

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 60th birthday celebration for Army Community Service is shown July...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A scene from the 60th birthday celebration for Army Community Service is shown July 25, 2025, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office, featured opening words by several Fort McCoy leaders as well as a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for all in attendance. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The Army Community Service’s 60th birthday was celebrated among dozens of Soldiers and civilian workforce members July 25 at McCoy’s Community Center at Fort McCoy.



The event, organized by the Fort McCoy Directorate of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation (DFMWR) and the Fort McCoy Army Community Service Office, featured opening words by several Fort McCoy leaders as well as a cake-cutting ceremony and free food for all in attendance.



During the opening comments, a lot of praise was made about what ACS has done the last 60 years as well as how the organization continues to be an integral form of support for Soldiers and their families.



“It’s fantastic to have all of you here,” said Fort McCoy ACS Director Sylvia Lopez. “For six decades, ACS has been the cornerstone of support for our military community. We’ve adapted to the changing times, evolving needs, and the challenges faced by those we serve.



“But our core mission has remained constant, to strengthen our Soldiers and their families, and to build a resilient community,” Lopez said. “Today is a celebration of that commitment, it’s a celebration of the lives touched, the challenges overcome, and the unwavering dedication of all of those who have served.



“A huge thank you to the MWR and McCoy’s staff for all your support in making this event possible. Thank you … everyone … for your hard work behind the scenes. It is truly appreciated,” Lopez said.



DFMWR Director Scott Abell also offered opening comments.



“Welcome to Fort McCoy, and welcome to the McCoy’s Community Center everybody,” Abell said. “I’m glad you could make it today. … When people think about MWR, they think about clubs like this, they think about fitness centers, they think about concerts and golf courses. But ACS is a critical part of the MWR program worldwide. (1:52) For processing … loans and grants to family advocacy and the Exceptional Family Member Program, ACS provides critical programs to support the Soldiers, their families, and the broader Army community.



“I want to specifically thank Sylvia and her team for their commitment and professionalism in delivering ACS programs to the Fort McCoy community, including all the troops who come here to train every year,” Abell said.



Fort McCoy’s Deputy to the Garrison Commander Cameron Cantlon also praised the ACS mission and its commitment to the Army community.



“Thank you all. Thank you to MWR for hosting this event,” Cantlon said. “And a shout out to the Garrison workforce, both military and civilian, for doing what you do every day to support the training. It’s our primary focus here at Fort McCoy, to support the training of the Soldiers who come here. Either weekly training, annual training, or we do it again at mobilization and rehabilitation.



“That’s why we serve here at Fort McCoy,” Cantlon said. “To ACS, happy birthday, and thank you for what you do. … ACS has been a part of my life from my young age, from my teenage years all the way up until I was married with a family of six and utilizing ACS services. … As a former company commander, I remember numerous times working with my ACS partners to support a Soldier and their family. What you do is important, it’s impactful, and it matters.



“It creates stronger families, which in the end, is one of the most important things we do. Thank you for your past service, and your continuing service. Happy 60th, and look forward to the 70th, and 80th, and 100th,” Canton said.



The ACS birthday was celebrated across the Army, too. Nearly every Army installation held similar events to Fort McCoy’s celebration to honor the ACS legacy.



In describing what ACS does day-in and day-out, the Army Family and MWR Programs website shows how much value ACS provides to the Army community.



“From family readiness to financial health — and much more— Army Community Service delivers programs tailored to your needs,” according to the website at https://www.armymwr.com/programs-and-services/personal-assistance. “We help maintain community readiness and resiliency through a wide range of educational opportunities, special events, individualized counseling services, and other offerings. We help Soldiers from their first assignments all the way to separation or retirement, as well as families, veterans, wounded warriors, survivors, and retirees. ACS supports the entire Army community.”



