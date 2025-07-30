78th Civil Engineer Squadron’s ‘DirtBoyz’ keep installation grounded in mission readiness

Photo By Jerry Foltz | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Gavin Yawn, 78th Civil Engineer Squadron industrial...... read more read more Photo By Jerry Foltz | ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Gavin Yawn, 78th Civil Engineer Squadron industrial mechanic, welds a metal plate onto a steam vent pipe at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, July 24th, 2025. The pipes were used for heating buildings, supplying hot water, powering industrial processes, sterilizing equipment, and regulating humidity in specialized facilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Jerry Foltz) see less | View Image Page

ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. - Beneath the runways and buildings of Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, lies an immense network of underground utilities, vital for the base's daily operations and mission readiness. When things go wrong in this complex subterranean maze, or above ground for that matter, specialized personnel from the 78th Civil Engineer Squadron, known as the "DirtBoyz," are the ones who get their hands dirty to keep things running smoothly.



From repairing burst water lines to ensuring the security of the perimeter fence, the DirtBoyz tackle a diverse array of labor-intensive tasks with technical expertise, resourcefulness and unwavering dedication. Handling everything from paving and excavation to trenching and drainage, this team ensures the base's infrastructure remains in top shape.



"There's not just one right way to do things," said Steve Jackson, 78th CES roads and grounds supervisor. "There can be numerous solutions, and we have that flexibility. It's my favorite part of the job."



This problem-solving mindset is crucial, especially when dealing with aging infrastructure and unexpected issues.



In addition to underground repairs, a major focus for the DirtBoyz is clearing and upgrading the perimeter fence line. Using heavy equipment and a keen eye for detail, they create a clear boundary that enhances and maintains security.



Their impact extends far beyond fence lines and utility repairs. The DirtBoyz play a crucial role in ensuring flight safety and operational readiness by conducting regular inspections to identify and eliminate potential hazards, including foreign object debris. Once identified, these crews swiftly address any discrepancies, employing cutting, digging, grinding or repair techniques to maintain smooth, well-maintained runways and flight lines. This proactive approach prevents aircraft damage during takeoff and landing, reduces wear on landing gear and tires, and ultimately minimizes the risk of severe accidents and costly equipment losses.



The DirtBoyz are often put into hazardous positions with the many projects they undertake. Robins personnel should maintain situational awareness and remain vigilant, paying close attention to road signs, cones and proper messaging to ensure the safety of both the team and the broader base population.



"Watch for road workers," Jackson emphasized. "Be aware of the surroundings and be cautious."



The DirtBoyz exhibit a dedication that translates into significant cost savings for the Air Force. Regular inspections and preventative maintenance extend the lifespan of runways and pavement, reducing the need for costly and time-consuming rehabilitation projects.

“Proper maintenance also minimizes the likelihood of damage to aircraft, potentially saving millions of dollars in repair costs,” said Jackson.



Ultimately, the "DirtBoyz" are essential to the operational readiness of Robins AFB. Their expertise and dedication ensure the base can continue to execute its critical missions, making them an indispensable asset to the entire installation.



"Starting a project and knowing we're having a direct impact on the mission and base is a great feeling," said Jackson.