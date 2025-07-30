Referral process changes at BJACH: Here’s what Fort Polk Families need to know

Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is encouraging beneficiaries to...... read more read more Photo By Jean Graves | FORT POLK, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is encouraging beneficiaries to take greater ownership of their healthcare with a new digital process for managing off-post specialty referrals. As of June 9, all referrals are now processed through the TriWest Patient Portal, giving patients faster access to authorizations and the freedom to select their own provider. The new system eliminates the traditional wait for referral letters to arrive by mail. Patients are now encouraged to log into the TriWest portal to review their referral, choose a provider and schedule their appointment directly. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. —Bayne-Jones Army Community Hospital is encouraging beneficiaries to take greater ownership of their healthcare with a new digital process for managing off-post specialty referrals. As of June 9, all referrals are now processed through the TriWest Patient Portal, giving patients faster access to authorizations and the freedom to select their own provider.



Sabrina Cobb, BJACH’s chief of managed care, said the change is part of a broader shift to expand options, shorten wait times and improve patient outcomes.



“Patients now have the flexibility to choose a network provider that works best for them based on availability and travel distance,” Cobb said. “If that provider is more than 100 miles away, they’ll need to follow the TRICARE Prime Travel Reimbursement guidelines, which help cover reasonable travel costs when specialty care isn’t available closer to home.”



The new system eliminates the traditional wait for referral letters to arrive by mail. Patients are now encouraged to log into the TriWest portal to review their referral, choose a provider and schedule their appointment directly.



Greater choice, greater responsibility



The TriWest Patient Portal puts care in patients’ hands. Once logged in, patients can view and download approved referrals, see assigned providers and contact them directly, select a different network provider if desired, and begin the appointment process immediately.



“Patients no longer need to wait for a phone call or letter,” Cobb said. “They can take immediate action by logging in, reviewing the referral and calling to schedule their initial visit.”



The portal also includes provider contact information, office locations and a growing directory of participating specialists. TriWest is actively expanding its network to better meet patient needs.



Encouraging proactive care



This change, now in effect across the entire TRICARE West Region, reflects a growing emphasis on patient-centered care and personal responsibility in navigating the healthcare system.



“We encourage our patients to be involved in their healthcare, including treatment plans, setting goals with their provider, scheduling follow-ups and using available tools to improve outcomes,” Cobb said.



Patients who are proactive about their referrals often experience shorter wait times and better continuity of care.



Support when you need it



While the process is now patient-driven, BJACH’s managed care team remains available to support beneficiaries who have questions or concerns.



“We’re available Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Cobb said. “We can help patients understand the referral process and direct them to the right resources.”



BJACH’s Beneficiary Counseling and Assistance Coordinator (BCAC) is also available to assist with eligibility, enrollment, claims and billing questions related to TRICARE.



In addition to support from the hospital, the TriWest Patient Portal includes a range of educational tools to help patients confidently navigate the system. Resources are available for selecting providers, making payments, booking appointments and understanding referral details.



Know before you go



Cobb also emphasized that referrals issued before June 30 during a temporary waiver period are valid through Sept. 30. Referrals issued after June 9 must be accessed through the TriWest Patient Portal.



Patients can get started today by visiting: https://tricare.triwest.com/en/Beneficiary



Editor’s Note:

TRICARE Prime Travel Reimbursement is available to beneficiaries referred for specialty care more than 100 miles from their primary care manager. The benefit may cover reasonable travel expenses such as mileage, lodging and per diem. For eligibility, required forms and instructions, visit: https://tricare.mil/primeTravel