Update 3 and Final: U.S. Coast Guard reopens ports of Saipan and Tinian

SANTA RITA, Guam — The U.S. Coast Guard Captain of the Port set Saipan and Tinian ports to Heavy Weather Condition Whiskey, effective 10 p.m. on July 30, reopening the ports to normal operations as the tsunami advisory ended and aids-to-navigation were assessed.



Mariners are urged to transit all port areas in the Marianas with caution when entering or departing the waterway, aids-to-navigation (ATON) may have shifted or otherwise become inoperable due to the presence of heavy weather.



“USCGC Oliver Henry (WPC 1140) validated ATON in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands,” said Lt. Jay DeInnocentiis, U.S Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam waterways chief. “Although we conducted initial port and waterway assessments, we ask mariners to report any aids to navigation that appear off station, extinguished, or malfunctioning to our waterways team at 671-355-4824 or wwmguam@uscg.mil.”



The e-ATON, or electronic Aids to Navigation, are digital aids to navigation that supplement traditional physical aids like buoys. The U.S. Coast Guard uses e-ATON to enhance navigation safety, particularly during emergencies or in areas where physical aids are challenging to maintain. In Guam and the CNMI, the e-ATON is active and available to mariners.



The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 8.0, later upgraded to 8.8. The quake struck 133 km southeast of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Russia, at a depth of 74.0 km, at 9:24 a.m. ChST, generating a tsunami.



For the latest updates and advisories, visit:

• National Weather Service (NWS) Website https://www.weather.gov/gum/

• NWS Facebook https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

• Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) Website https://ghs.guam.gov

• GHS/OCD Facebook https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/

About U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam

U.S. Coast Guard Team Guam, comprising nearly 400 members across Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, focused on maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania. The team includes U.S. Coast Guard Forces Micronesia/Sector Guam and U.S. Coast Guard Base Guam and their sub-units, staffed by dedicated active-duty, reserve, and civilian personnel. With a significant presence in Guam, Saipan, and the Micronesia sub-region, this integrated team focuses on operations and logistics to support maritime safety, security, and stewardship in Oceania and maintains close ties with local communities.



For more information about U.S. Coast Guard actions, please contact CWO Sara Muir, public affairs officer, at sara.g.muir@uscg.mil or uscgforcesmicronesia@gmail.com.

