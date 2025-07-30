D.C. National Guard, Jamaican, Barbadian Forces Test Skills in Joint Caribbean Exercise

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Soldiers from the District of Columbia National Guard (DCNG), Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), Jamaica National Reserve (JNR), and Barbados Defence Force Reserves recently participated in the Caribbean Regional Training Camp (CRTC) 2025, a joint exercise aimed at bolstering regional security, enhancing disaster response capabilities, and strengthening interoperability among the participating nations. The training, which ran from July 12 to July 27, took place at various sites across Jamaica, providing a realistic and challenging environment for the troops.



The CRTC offered a valuable opportunity for the participating forces to train together in a realistic setting that mirrored real-world operational demands. The DCNG contingent, alongside their Jamaican and Barbadian counterparts, engaged in a diverse array of activities designed to sharpen their skills and enhance their readiness. These activities included advanced marksmanship training, focusing on close quarters battle techniques, pistol proficiency, and competitive marksmanship drills aimed at improving speed and accuracy under pressure.



Soldiers also honed their skills in land navigation, rappelling, and conventional operations, encompassing patrolling tactics and terrain model creation—critical skills for effective area security and reconnaissance. The exercise culminated with specialized training in helocasting (inserting troops via helicopter into water), humanitarian assistance and disaster response (HADR) scenarios, river crossings, kayaking, and team-building sports competitions. This HADR training was particularly relevant, given the region's vulnerability to hurricanes and other natural disasters.



"This training camp represented a vital opportunity to build readiness with our allies and partners in the SOUTHCOM region," said Maj. Gen. John C. Andonie, Commanding General (Interim) for the DCNG. "The partnership between the JDF and the DCNG is over 25 years old and represents one of the strongest State Partnership Program (SPP) relationships in the world, and we were pleased to have the Barbados Defense Force Reserves join us for this important exercise, expanding the scope of our regional cooperation."



SPP, a U.S. National Guard Bureau initiative, fosters security cooperation and long-term relationships through military-to-military engagements and broader interagency collaboration.



Brig. Ricardo Blidgen, commander, JNR, highlighted the importance of the exercise for the region's security and stability. "Hosting CRTC 2025 allowed us to not only refine our own capabilities but also to foster deeper integration with our regional partners, including our friends from the Barbados Defense Force Reserves," he said. "It's imperative that we continue small unit exchanges like these on a regular schedule, as they are vital for enhancing interoperability and contributing to regional security, particularly in addressing transnational threats and providing humanitarian assistance during crises."



A Small Unit Exchange Program was a key component of the CRTC, fostering a deeper understanding of each nation's military doctrine, equipment, and procedures, improving coordination and communication in joint operations. Beyond the military training, participants experienced Jamaican culture, heritage, and cuisine, promoting cross-cultural understanding and strengthening personal bonds.



Command Sgt. Maj. Ronald L. Smith Jr., Command Senior Enlisted Leader (CSEL) for the DCNG, highlighted the crucial role of non-commissioned officers (NCOs) in the exercise. "The dedication and professionalism displayed by all three forces here truly exemplified the strength of our partnerships," he said. "The eagerness of our NCOs to learn from the Jamaica and Barbados Defense Forces and share their own expertise highlighted the profound impact of this exchange on professional development and fostered a deep sense of mutual respect and understanding between our forces. NCOs are the backbone of our military, and their ability to work seamlessly with our partners is critical to our collective success."



Key leaders DCNG, including Maj. Gen. Andonie, and Command Sgt. Maj. Smith Jr., visited the troops from July 17-19 to observe the training, assess its effectiveness, and meet with JDF leadership to discuss future collaboration.



The 25-year partnership between the DCNG and JDF was established in 1999 under the U.S. National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program. The program is a key element of U.S. security cooperation, fostering long-term relationships and facilitating military-to-military engagements, as well as broader interagency cooperation. The program focuses on shared security goals, including disaster response, non-commissioned officer development, border security, and counter-narcotics operations. DCNG also maintains a partnership with Burkina Faso, demonstrating its commitment to global security cooperation.

