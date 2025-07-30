Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USINDOPACOM Hosts National Defense University Capstone 25-4 Fellows

    Photo By Sgt. Austin Riel | Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, joins the National

    CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    07.29.2025

    Story by Sgt. Austin Riel 

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed National Defense University Capstone 25-4 fellows to USINDPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, July 29, 2025.


    This visit enhanced understanding of strategic objectives and the security environment, while expanding knowledge of joint, interagency and multinational operations in the region.


    Senior Capstone fellow retired Adm. Harry Harris, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea and the 24th USINDOPACOM commander led the group during the visit.


    Capstone is an experiential-learning, executive-level education course mandated by the Goldwater-Nichols Department of Defense Reorganization Act of 1986. It provides recently selected general and flag officers and federal government senior executives an understanding of the fundamentals of joint doctrine and joint operational art; integration elements of national power to accomplish national security and national defense/military strategies; and joint, interagency, and multinational operations to support strategic objectives.


    USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2025
    Date Posted: 07.30.2025 16:41
    Location: CAMP H.M. SMITH, HAWAII, US
    CAPSTONE
    NDU
    IPC
    USINDOPACOM
    CAPSTONE 25-4

