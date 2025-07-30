USINDOPACOM Hosts National Defense University Capstone 25-4 Fellows

Adm. Samuel J. Paparo, commander of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, welcomed National Defense University Capstone 25-4 fellows to USINDPACOM headquarters on Camp H.M. Smith, Hawaii, July 29, 2025.





This visit enhanced understanding of strategic objectives and the security environment, while expanding knowledge of joint, interagency and multinational operations in the region.





Senior Capstone fellow retired Adm. Harry Harris, former U.S. ambassador to South Korea and the 24th USINDOPACOM commander led the group during the visit.





Capstone is an experiential-learning, executive-level education course mandated by the Goldwater-Nichols Department of Defense Reorganization Act of 1986. It provides recently selected general and flag officers and federal government senior executives an understanding of the fundamentals of joint doctrine and joint operational art; integration elements of national power to accomplish national security and national defense/military strategies; and joint, interagency, and multinational operations to support strategic objectives.





USINDOPACOM is committed to enhancing stability in the Indo-Pacific region by promoting security cooperation, encouraging peaceful development, responding to contingencies, deterring aggression and, when necessary, prevailing in conflict.

