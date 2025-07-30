A Design for Duty

FORT HOOD, Texas — For National Guard Soldiers like Spc. Keara Conn, mission readiness is more than a buzzword — it's a mindset forged through training, mentorship and understanding of how split-second decisions affect lives.



A native of Brewster, New York, Conn, recently became certified in Theater Missile Warning (TMW) operations — a key component of the Army's air and missile defense (AMD) enterprise. This is no small feat for a junior enlisted Soldier and one of the few females in this highly technical field.



Conn serves with the New York Army National Guard's 42nd Infantry Division and will deploy in support of U.S. Army Central (ARCENT). Her training in TMW enables rapid, reliable early warning of missile threats — a vital capability to protect U.S. and coalition forces by ensuring tracking and response before inbound threats can strike.



"This kind of training matters because you don't get time to think twice in the real world," Conn said. "If you're late identifying a threat or you hesitate to act, people can die. The system gives us seconds — not minutes — and Observer, Controller and Trainers help ensure we're trained to respond quickly."



Conn completed a Culminating Training Event (CTE) at Fort Hood, Texas, supported by First Army and 174th Infantry Brigade Observer, Controller and Trainers (OC/Ts) who helped assess AMD planning and the ability to operate in fast-paced, high-pressure scenarios. First Army OC/Ts are behind-the-scenes observers, sharpening America's warfighters before they hit the ground. They are seasoned warriors and experts in doctrine, ensuring that training is not only tough but also right.



"The OC/Ts didn't just tell us what to do — they challenged us to understand the 'why'," Conn said. "They pushed us to anticipate and execute under pressure to stay one step ahead."



Prior to her AMD assignment, Conn served as a 13J Fire Control Specialist with the 258th Field Artillery, where she managed advanced fire control systems for precision artillery missions. Now, her focus is on keeping U.S. forces safe from missile threats through early warning and AMD operations.



"TMW isn't just a system — it's the eyes of the fight," Conn said. "We're part of a chain that protects thousands of troops. That's why the training has to be real, fast-paced, and no mistakes."



In her civilian life, Conn is trained as a graphic designer. That creative background sharpened her visual processing ability to make split-second decisions — essential in her current military role. As she prepares for deployment, Conn recognizes the personal cost of service — but also its deeper purpose.



"It's not easy leaving my family, but I take pride in knowing our training makes a difference," she said. "It's about defending our brothers and sisters in arms before the threat ever hits."



Conn's journey reflects the Army's investment in developing capable adaptable Soldiers from all components and her training in air and missile defense strengthens the force where speed, precision and resilience save lives.



From Doubt to Duty



Conn knew she wanted to join the military by the time she was 13, often spending her free periods and even lunch breaks in the ROTC room in high school, despite not being officially enrolled in the program. Her interest was clear, but not everyone shared the enthusiasm. Her parents — both anti-war protesters during the Vietnam era — initially opposed her decision to join the military. For years, Conn set her goal aside. But after gaining her independence, she finally followed through on what she'd always felt called to do, joining the Army. "Even knowing that it could strain my relationship with my family, I knew it was the right choice," she said. Today, her parents have become some of her biggest supporters.



Hometown Defender: Securing a City, Serving a Nation



Conn isn't just serving abroad — she is serving on the front lines at home. She served as part of the Empire Shield Joint Task Force in New York City — a mission focused on protecting high-risk transit and infrastructure sites. There, she worked alongside local and state law enforcement to deter and detect threats at major hubs like train stations and airports.



"It's one of the few roles where you get to serve your community, state, and country all at once," Conn said. "We were helping protect one of the busiest cities in the world — a global travel hub that could impact the entire nation if something went wrong. I knew what we were doing had a real impact."



That mission reinforced for Conn the importance of staying ready to protect her home and deepened her pride in being part of something bigger than herself.



A Legacy of Service



Conn's military journey is grounded in a deep family legacy. Her great-grandfather served as a lieutenant commander in the U.S. Navy, the equivalent of a major in the Army. During World War II, he was temporarily assigned — or "loaned" — to the Army to support a special mission recovering gold and cultural assets looted by the Nazis. In his "loaned" status, he remained a Navy officer, but he operated under Army command to help locate and return stolen treasures in the wake of war.



Her grandfather, Harry Conn, was drafted during World War II but chose to enlist in the Army so he could select his branch. He was assigned to a field artillery unit originally slated to invade Japan — but after the atomic bombs ended the war, he was reassigned to a post within General Douglas MacArthur's command during the Allied occupation of Japan. Frank Lauro, her maternal grandfather, served in the China-Burma-India theater as a general infantryman, fighting Japanese forces in one of the war's most challenging environments.



"Even though I didn't grow up hearing these stories in detail," Conn said, "I like to think that legacy still played a part in who I've become. Military service runs deep in my family — and I'm proud to carry that forward in my own way."



Anchored by Faith



What began as a way to get out of cleaning duty during basic training became a life-changing experience for Conn. Attending chapel services reminds her of the strength found in faith, and she quickly grew into an active member of her spiritual community. Her return to faith gave her structure, clarity, and a deeper connection to the kind of leader she hopes to be.



"Faith is one of the few things in my life that always gives back," Conn said. "It keeps me grounded, open-minded, and teaches me how to help others — even in times of stress."



She sees her spiritual grounding as inseparable from her role as a Soldier. In tough moments, she leans on a personal motto: "Leadership isn't about entitlement — it's about sacrifice." That mindset, she says, helps her serve with humility and lead with intention.



Strength Inside and Out



When she's not tracking missiles, Spc. Keara Conn is in the gym moving serious weight. One of her greatest passions is powerlifting, which she credits with helping her stay focused, resilient, and grounded.



"Lifting teaches you that when things get tough, you keep pushing forward," she said. "It's one of the few things that builds you physically, mentally, and spiritually all at once."



She values the grind — but also the sense of unity that comes with it.



"The gym constantly reminds me of how great it is to have a cohesive community," Conn said. "It's one of the rare places in the world where people of all types can come together."



For Conn, that blend of personal discipline and shared motivation mirrors the very best parts of Army life.

