Shaping the Next Generation of Navy Special Operations in America’s Heartland

With the summer in full swing most young people are enjoying some leisure time or a well-earned vacation before their next school year starts up. But in Grand Rapids, a select group of young adults are working harder than ever to push their personal limits.



While the Navy has recently met its recruiting goal for fiscal year 2025, efforts are ongoing to train and mentor candidates for the Navy’s most elite community: Navy Special Operations. These units include the Navy SEALs, Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewman, Explosive Ordnance Disposal, Navy Divers, Aviation Rescue Swimmers, and Advanced Technical Field Hospital Corpsmen.



One mentor helping train the candidates is Casey Kozak, retired Chief Naval Aircrewman (Helicopter). A part of that training is conducting periodic physical screening tests with future Sailors to measure their progress and refine their skills.



“We’re looking for people that are willing to push themselves hard. Water comfortability is important but they don’t have to be a great swimmer at first. We’re going to teach them to be better” said Kozak. ”We’re looking for candidates that are intelligent, but the big thing is finding someone willing to push themselves.”

Many participants in the PST have been training for months and already passed the test, while others are taking on the task for the first time. The trainees are from a variety of backgrounds, but Kozak believes they are united in one crucial way; a desire to push beyond their limits.



“We get athletes that are super fit from the gate, but we also get people who aren’t,” said Kozak, “but that attitude and that drive is all we really need.”



Some will secure a contract into the Special Operations community, while others will learn where they still need to improve. Kozak says he is optimistic about those still on their journey to join Navy Special Operations. Even while no longer wearing the uniform, he continues to work with the young men and women pursuing a challenge, both physically and mentally, to serve their country in one of the Navy’s most elite teams.



NTAG Heartland is responsible for the Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering nearly 140,000 square miles of Michigan, Indiana and Northwest Ohio and is headquartered in Detroit.

