DSCC community celebrates Army’s 250th birthday

Photo By Ilea Hamrick | (From left) Army Chief Warrant Officer 5 Richard Kerwood, Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Woodruff, adjutant general of the Ohio National Guard and Army Pvt. 2nd Class Bhawana Dulal participated in the traditional cake cutting during the Army's 250th birthday celebration inside the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus June 16. Kerwood represented the oldest Soldier present and Dulal represented the youngest. Kerwood is the Ohio Army National Guard State Command Chief Warrant Officer and Dulal is a member of the Ohio Army National Guard. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC)

A roaring ‘Hooah!’ echoed throughout the Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Operations Center Auditorium June 16 as a celebration of the Army’s 250th birthday commenced with a keynote from Army Brig. Gen. Matthew Woodruff, adjutant general of the Ohio National Guard.



With many Ohio National Guard Soldiers in attendance at the Defense Supply Center Columbus venue, Woodruff said that all in the room who served have contributed to making America’s oldest military service the most disciplined land force in the world.



Founded on June 14, 1775, the Army is a year older than the Declaration of Independence and 13 years older than the U.S. Constitution.



“Throughout history, whether it was on the fields of Europe, islands of the Indo-Pacific, or the jungles of Vietnam, American Soldiers have stood fast and said ‘This We’ll Defend,’” he said.



The Army’s motto and theme of this year’s celebration harkens back to the establishment of the Continental Army commanded by Gen. George Washington, whose lethality and tenacity became the ultimate guarantor of American independence by achieving victory in a challenging eight-year struggle against Great Britain.



“That was the battle cry of the Revolutionary Army,” Woodruff said. “And it still stands true today.”



In recounting a few stories of individual heroism from conflicts throughout its history, Woodruff said the backbone of the Army has always been the American Soldier.



Army Col. Ryan Swedlow, director of DLA Land Customer Operations echoed that sentiment in his opening remarks.



“We had an Army before we had a nation, and we have a nation because we had a continuous sequence of individuals who shouldered the sacred responsibility of serving something greater than themselves,” he noted.



Woodruff said thousands of individual experiences makes the Army what it is today – an elite fighting force with a warrior ethos to fight and win the nation’s wars.



“It’s important that we honor those who came before us and talk about the shared values the Army has established,” he said.



Woodruff thanked all in attendance for their collective service and sacrifice in supporting the warfighter and that the Ohio Army National Guard could not do its job without the dedication of the people at DLA.



“Remember the connection you have to the service members in uniform because what you do makes a difference in everything they do,” he said.



Garnering rampant applause, Woodruff concluded, "Happy birthday, Army… you don’t look a day over 225.’”



The ceremony included the showing of the Army birthday video and the singing of the Army Song. A traditional cake cutting and reception immediately followed the event in the auditorium lobby.



Army Maj. Emily Prosko served as mistress of ceremonies and Resolution Specialist Lisa Griffin rendered the National Anthem. Prosko serves as an officer in the Land Customer Operations Weapon System Support Management Division.