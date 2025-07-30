DLA Chaplain promotes spiritual resiliency at DLA Land and Maritime

Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Defense Logistics Agency Chaplain Army Col. Thomas Brooks engages in conversation with...... read more read more Photo By Ilea Hamrick | Defense Logistics Agency Chaplain Army Col. Thomas Brooks engages in conversation with members of the DLA Land and Maritime Chaplain Liaison Program during his visit to the DLA Land and Maritime Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus Feb. 25. (Photo by Ilea Hamrick/DSCC) see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime staff hosted DLA Chaplain Army Col. Thomas Brooks Feb. 25 at the Operations Center on Defense Supply Center Columbus for his second site visit since he assumed his role in the summer of 2022.



Brooks’ visit offered him a chance to assess the agency’s spiritual climate and workforce morale with several meetings throughout the day.



He met with Director of Operations Chrissy Schall, Employee Assistance Program Specialist Deborah Mauri and Sexual Assault Prevention and Response Coordinator Shari Murnahan to discuss ways to provide better spiritual and religious support.



Following that meeting, Brooks led a robust session involving DLA Land and Maritime’s military members where he addressed the challenges of their unique roles in the agency.



“Chaplain Brooks' visit to DLA Land and Maritime was successful in providing spiritual support, fostering connections, and identifying areas for continued growth in meeting [various] needs of the DLA Land and Maritime workforce,” said Air Force Maj. Alex Gaboric, a supply chain point of contact for DLA Land and Maritime and the event's organizer.



Later, Brooks had lunch with the DLA Land and Maritime Chaplain Liaison Program team, discussing their roles, ongoing initiatives and potential areas for improvement in providing comprehensive spiritual care.



Mary Moore, DLA Land and Maritime management program analyst called Brooks’ visit a valuable chance to address spiritual concerns within the agency.



“It was a time for encouragement, reflection, enlightenment and great conversation,” said Moore, who currently serves as the leader of the Chaplain Liaison Program.



Moore explained the all-volunteer program provides frequent all-faith prayer sessions, Bible studies, invocations at command-sponsored events and access to an interfaith meditation room on the first floor of the Operations Center that anyone may use at any time for prayer, meditation and self-reflection.



Although Brooks is based at Fort Belvoir, Virginia, he serves the entire DLA community and is charged with promoting religious and spiritual wellness for more than 25,000 employees stationed around the world.



Brooks may be reached via email or through the DLA Service Portal by searching the catalog tab at the top of the page and clicking on the “Chaplain Request” button.