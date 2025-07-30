Army Civilian celebrates 25 years of service

Photo By Matthew Day | U.S. Army Veteran and current Watervliet Arsenal Rotary Forge Supervisor David...... read more read more Photo By Matthew Day | U.S. Army Veteran and current Watervliet Arsenal Rotary Forge Supervisor David McDonough celebrated 25 years of federal service July 2025. McDonough oversees the forging of various cannon and howitzers produced at the Army-owned and operated production facility. see less | View Image Page

WATERVLIET ARSENAL, NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 – Watervliet Arsenal Rotary Forge Supervisor David McDonough celebrates 25 years of federal service at the Army’s cannon and mortar manufacturing arsenal this July.



McDonough oversees and manages WVA’s rotary forge operation ensuring that staffing, scheduling and maintenance of the forge is maintained. All cannons and howitzers produced at the Army arsenal begin life at the forge which uses powerful hammers to shape steel blanks into the rough shape of the cannon before moving to other manufacturing processes.



McDonough started his career at Watervliet in 2016. Like nearly a third of the arsenal workforce, he began his career in uniform serving seven years in the Army in the Military Police corps. During his time in service, McDonough was stationed at Kitzgen Germany, West Point and NATO headquarters in the Netherlands. McDonough was deployed to Albania, Kosovo and Afghanistan.



What drew McDonough to Watervliet Arsenal was its important mission to provide America’s military with artillery, cannon and mortar systems that are critical to the nation’s national defense.



“I really enjoy that after serving in the Army I am able to continue supporting our troops in the field with the work we do here,” McDonough said.



Before coming to Watervliet Arsenal, McDonough got his start in federal service at the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center in Albany, N.Y. working for the hospital’s grounds department. McDonough maintained the groundskeeping, snow plowing at the VA hospital that services many of the Capital District’s Veterans for nine years.



The secret to a long career McDonough said was the support of others and sheer grit and determination.

“Life can be challenging, lean on your family and friends for support,” McDonough said, “Stick it out through difficult times, you will become stronger for it.”



The Watervliet Arsenal command congratulates and thanks McDonough for his 25 years of dedicated Federal service to our nation and Watervliet Arsenal.



Watervliet Arsenal is an Army-owned-and-operated manufacturing facility and is the oldest continuously active arsenal in the United States, having begun operations during the War of 1812. Today's arsenal is relied upon by the U.S. and foreign militaries to produce the most advanced, high-tech, high-powered weaponry for cannons, howitzers, and mortar systems.