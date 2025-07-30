Command Chiefs visit Luke AFB for Professional Development

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – Distinguished leaders, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Nathan Chrestensen, 56th Fighter Wing command chief, Chief Master Sgt. Jamie Newman, Headquarters Air Mobility Command command chief, and Chief Master Sgt. Keith Scott, 19th Air Force command chief, toured Luke Air Force Base on July 24, 2025.



During their curated tour, the chiefs observed the 56th Fighter Wing’s mission: training the next generation of F-35A pilots and developing combat-ready Airmen. Their trip provided an up-close view of the flightline, maintenance bays, and squadrons, clearly showing how teams support base operations. Additionally, it provided them the opportunity to speak with Airmen and provide insight into effective mentorship.



“I believe in leading authentically and investing in each other,” said Chrestensen. “When we’re genuine, show real care, and committed to lifting each other up, that’s when true teamwork happens.”



Chrestensen, as the newly appointed 56th Fighter Wing command chief, shared his perspective for the wing moving forward.



“My priority is to immerse myself in the daily operations and connect with our Airmen as we continue to shape the future of combat airpower,” stated Chrestensen. “I am dedicated to ensuring our Airmen have the support and resources to uphold that standard of excellence."



Newman's notable military achievements include his earlier role as a Phoenix Raven. These elite Airmen undergo rigorous training to detect and deter threats, serving as the eyes and ears in perilous locations to defend the nation. Newman’s expertise provided an insightful frame of mind during his Luke AFB visit, especially regarding combat readiness.



“I recommend a coaching environment,” Newman stated when asked about fitness standards and ensuring a stable transition. “If you see someone lower ranking, ask them to accompany you on a run or hit the gym together. We need to start building each other up.”



Scott’s visit to the base was vital as he saw firsthand how the 19th Air Force’s mission to produce next-generation aviators directly impacts Luke AFB, the largest fighter wing in the world, by creating its future F-35 pilots and combat-ready Airmen.



The chiefs' visit enabled senior leadership to engage with Airmen face-to-face and hold discussions focused on teamwork, mentorship, and readiness for current and future operations. This engagement also shed light on contributions to national defense and highlighted a commitment to continued excellence and adaptability within the Air Force.

