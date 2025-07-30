Contracting Officer Mentorship Program: Evolving Challenges and Emerging Technologies

Courtesy Photo | Retired Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas (right), former Defense Logistics Agency Energy...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Retired Brig. Gen. Jimmy Canlas (right), former Defense Logistics Agency Energy commander, receives a certificate of appreciation from DLA Energy Acquisition Workforce Development & Intern Center Division Chief (left) during a Contracting Officer Mentoring Program session July 15 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex. Canlas addressed DLA Energy contracting officers about contracted logistics as it relates to the National Defense Strategy. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy) see less | View Image Page

The Defense Logistics Agency Energy’s Acquisition Workforce Development Office hosted a mentoring session on July 15 at the McNamara Headquarters Complex, here. This event was one in a series of the Contracting Officer Mentoring Program emphasizing the importance of emerging technologies and strategic acquisition practices for contracting officers.



The session, held both in person and virtually, brought together contracting professionals across DLA Energy to discuss how innovation, artificial intelligence, and modern warfare are reshaping defense procurement. The event featured remarks from former DLA Energy Commander, retired U.S. Air Force Gen. Jimmy R. Canlas and Linh Hoang, CEO of Outpost, a company dedicated to integrating cutting-edge technology into federal service.



Gen. Canlas reflected on a past military operation to illustrate the often-unseen logistics and contracting efforts behind mission success. “Many people focus on the operators and maintainers, but not enough acknowledge the acquisition teams who made it possible,” he said. “You are the unsung heroes—my heroes.”



Hoang, a Vietnamese refugee turned CEO, shared his journey and highlighted the role of contracting officers in accelerating the adoption of advanced systems. He emphasized the importance of tools like the Air Force’s Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Open Topic program, Other Transaction Authorities (OTAs), and Phase III transitions that streamline procurement processes.



“Contracting officers are no longer just back-office support,” Hoang said. “You are battlefield enablers. You translate innovation into capability and capability into decisive mission advantage.”



Hoang also discussed the future of AI, describing an era of reasoning AI and autonomous systems operating in real-world environments. He urged procurement professionals to adopt adaptive and fast acquisition models to keep pace with technological advancements.



Ditu Kasuyi, chief of the Acquisition Workforce Development Office for DLA Energy and host of the event, called the session a powerful reminder of the importance of investing in the professional development of acquisition personnel.



“Sessions like this equip our professionals with the mindset and tools to lead in an era of strategic competition,” Kasuyi said. “We are building a force that’s not only responsive but visionary.”



Participants discussed how acquisition professionals can better engage with small businesses, leverage prior Department of Defense investments through SBIR and Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) programs, and overcome cultural resistance to AI.



Dr. Thea Miller-Smith, a DLA Energy contracting officer and panelist, emphasized that technology enhances human judgment, not replaces it.



“This session made clear that we have to move past fear and hesitation around AI,” Miller-Smith said. “When we combine our human judgment with powerful tools, we serve the mission faster and smarter.”



Gabriella Earhardt, acquisition executive for DLA Energy, praised the event’s emphasis on empowering contracting officers as strategic partners. “As we prepare for contested logistics and great power competition, this kind of forward-looking dialogue is essential,” she said. “Our contracting officers must be empowered to make decisions that shape our national security posture.”



The Contracting Officer Mentoring Series continues to serve as a platform for sharing best practices and inspiring the next generation of acquisition professionals. The next event in this series is the Building Trust for Mission Readiness Session with Mr. Stephen M. R Covey on August 6 in the McNamara Auditorium.