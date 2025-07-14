From Mascot to Mission Specialist: Rupert the Space Armadillo Prepares for Liftoff

Courtesy Photo | Rupert the Space Armadillo visits Launch Complex 26 at Cape Canaveral Space Force...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Rupert the Space Armadillo visits Launch Complex 26 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla., the historic site of Explorer 1, America’s first satellite. Rupert is preparing for his next adventure: joining the NASA Crew-11 mission. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Fla.—He’s armored, adventurous, and about to go where no armadillo has gone before.



Rupert the Space Armadillo, beloved mascot of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum, is preparing for liftoff aboard NASA’s upcoming Crew-11 mission. More than just a quirky character, Rupert represents exploration, history, and imagination—qualities deeply rooted in the legacy of Florida’s Space Coast.



“This is huge,” said Mr. Jamie Draper, CCSFS Museum Director. “Rupert the Space Armadillo embodies the spirit of exploration and adventure that’s ingrained into the DNA of CCSFS. This is the World’s Premier Gateway to Space.”



Rupert’s backstory is as endearing as his plush frame.



“Two of our volunteers gave me a plush armadillo when I took the helm as director of the museum in 2019,” Draper explained. “My team and I sat around at lunch one day coming up with a fun backstory for the ‘dillo. Rupert the Space Armadillo was born. It made sense. Armadillos have flourished on the Cape since the early 1900s.”



Since then, Rupert, known for his “armored physique” and playful lore about assisting ground crews, has become a one-of-a-kind aerospace mascot.



“How many aerospace museums have an armadillo for a mascot?” Draper added. “Only one—the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum.”



Rupert’s leap from museum mascot to space traveler began with a key connection. Retired Maj. Gen. Steve Lepper, Vice Chairman of the U.S. Space Force Historical Foundation, helped link Rupert to astronaut Mike Fincke, who will fly on Crew-11.



“Steve made the connection and the hand-off,” Draper said. “Mike was thrilled to support.”



Rupert’s mission represents a symbolic tribute to the Cape’s rich spacefaring history. With over 75 years of launches chronicled at the museum, Rupert’s flight bridges past, present, and future exploration.



Despite Rupert's connections, no one joins a NASA mission unprepared. He underwent an intense year of training to become mission-ready.



“Rupert the Space Armadillo embarked upon a year of intense training with ‘Space Loggie’ Jondavid DuVall, a U.S. Space Force Logistics Officer,” Draper said. “He completed a USAFA Space AI Challenge, Space Cargo Specialist training, and other courses that are classified. Rupert even earned the rank of Lieutenant in the U.S. Space Force!”



Once his mission is complete, Rupert will return to his post as the museum’s mascot and outreach ambassador.



“Once he reacclimates to gravity,” Draper laughed, “he’ll be back at official Museum events. Keep an eye out!”



Fans can follow Rupert’s adventure on the Cape Canaveral Space Force Museum’s social media platforms—Facebook, X, and Instagram—at @ccspacemuseum using the hashtags #RupertInSpace and #FollowRupert.



If Rupert could speak before launch, Draper imagines he’d say: This is where history is launched! Semper Supra!