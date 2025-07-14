Norfolk Naval Shipyard Establishes Submarine Maintenance Operations Center Detachment to provide timely deliveries back to the fleet

Photo By Shelby West | Aligned to the U.S. Navy goal of having 80 percent operational availability of fast...... read more read more Photo By Shelby West | Aligned to the U.S. Navy goal of having 80 percent operational availability of fast attack submarines by 2027, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has established a Submarine Maintenance Operations Center (SMOC) Detachment to support timely depot-maintenance deliveries back to the fleet. From left to right: USS John Warner (SSN 785) Deputy Project Superintendent, Commander Wendell Holmes; USS John Warner Project Superintendent Jed Sweigart; USS Montpelier (SSN 765) Project Superintendent Mike Harrell; NNSY SMOC Officer In Charge Captain Steve Mongold; SMOC Technical Lead Alex Gaspar; SMOC Deputy and Operations Lead Tony “T-Mac” McFadden; and SMOC Material Lead Calvin Estes. see less | View Image Page

Aligned to the U.S. Navy goal of having 80 percent operational availability of fast attack submarines by 2027, Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) has established a Submarine Maintenance Operations Center (SMOC) Detachment to support timely depot-maintenance deliveries back to the fleet.



“The goal of the SMOC is to support, at a very tactical level, availabilities in execution and planning to set them up for success,” said Capt. Steve Mongold, Officer in Charge of NNSY’s SMOC Detachment. “What that boils down to is whatever the project superintendents tell me they need—whether it be material, resources, modifications to the work package, technical adjudication, you name it—it’s the SMOC’s mission to help them get it. We are going to coordinate directly with supporting commanders and their organizations to hold each other accountable for delivering support in a timely and effective manner to get the desired outcome.”



NNSY’s current depot-level submarine availabilities include USS Montpelier (SSN 765) undergoing an Engineered Overhaul, and USS John Warner (SSN 785) as the first Chief of Naval Operations (CNO) Virginia-class Extended Drydocking Selected Restricted Availability at NNSY.



“I have worked with Capt. Mongold to potentially reduce the scope of work being performed on Montpelier based on operational needs of the boat,” said Montpelier Project Superintendent Michael Harrell. “The network of resources outside of the shipyard is expanded by having the SMOC Detachment here close to the project, helping us to get answers faster and do what we need to do to deliver on time or early.”



In spring 2023, the Chief of Naval Operations designated Submarine Forces (SUBFOR) as the single accountable commander responsible for on-time completion of submarine depot availabilities in the public shipyards. Submarine Forces initially stood up a SMOC at Commander, Submarine Force Atlantic (SUBLANT) headquarters to provide support to all submarine availabilities across the four public shipyards. Now establishing a detachment allows a sharper focus on the submarine projects at NNSY, while serving as a pilot for the other shipyards to set up their own SMOC detachments. NNSY’s SMOC Detachment declared Initial Operating Capability on June 30, 2025.



Mongold said, “the real advantage with the SMOC is the Type Commander is much more closely involved with the maintenance, and so we bring the decision-making authority closer to the problem and to quicker resolution. There’s been many instances where we’ve been able to get decisions within hours or even minutes.”



The SMOC Detachment is also assisting availabilities in planning such as for USS New Hampshire (SSN 778), helping to condense the work package to be more executable and save resource days.



SMOC Detachment Deputy and Operations Lead Anthony “T-Mac” McFadden is one of the group’s three leads bringing his shipyard knowledge and experience to bear. “I’m excited because I’ve previously been on shipyard teams where we’d work so hard, but still didn’t complete the availability on time,” said McFadden. From the outside looking in, it’s like, ‘you all are failing.’ Now, with CAPT Mongold here, they know we’re working hard, they see we’re working hard, and what can we do to make it better for us to be successful? The ideas he’s bringing with the work we’re doing, it’s exciting to me. I can tell the other guys, ‘he’s here to help and make sure we’re successful.’”



Mongold said, “There are great people here doing great work. It’s really, ‘what do we need and how can we help that great work deliver the desired outcome? What are those micro things that are in the way and slowing the work down or making it harder to get done?’ A fresh set of eyes may help shed some heat and light on those things and get them answered.”