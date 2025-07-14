USS Tripoli completes first Integrated Industrial Firefighting Drill in Sasebo

Photo By Seaman Paul LeClair | Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7),and Firefighters from...... read more read more Photo By Seaman Paul LeClair | Sailors aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7),and Firefighters from Commander Fleet Activities Sasebo Fire Department fight a simulated fire during an 8010 fire drill on the ship July 23, 2025. Tripoli is forward deployed to Sasebo, Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Paul LeClair) see less | View Image Page

SASEBO, Japan – USS Tripoli (LHA 7) successfully completed the ship’s first integrated industrial firefighting drill since forward deploying to Sasebo, Japan, July 23.



The drill was conducted pierside on board U.S. Fleet Activities Sasebo, and integrated Commander, Naval Region Japan Fire & Emergency Services (F&ES), and Joint Regional Maintenance Center Detachment Sasebo’s Ship Repair Facility (SRF) with the Tripoli crew. Damage control teams from USS Patriot (MCM 7), USS Pioneer (MCM 9), and USS New Orleans (LPD 18), also arrived on scene to help with firefighting efforts.



The teams responded to a simulated fire near the ship’s forecastle, and worked together to safely evacuate the ship, prevent the fire from spreading and eventually extinguish the fire.



“This is a new homeport for the Tripoli crew with unique challenges, but everyone integrated together smoothly and executed our emergency response procedures with professionalism,” said Cmdr. Stephen Willoughby, Tripoli’s damage control assistant. “Our success is a result of a continued focus on damage control training, and we will continue to improve based on lessons learned during this event.



Tripoli’s crew was assessed on their ability to integrate with the different agencies and properly execute emergency response procedures. The drill was created to train integrated teams of Sailors and installation emergency services to respond to shipboard fires in an industrial environment and is required by the Industrial Ship Safety Manual for Fire Prevention.



“I’m extremely proud of the motivated effort of the Tripoli crew, base Fire and Emergency Service, SRF and everyone who helped us succeed in this drill,” said Capt. Patrick Sullivan, Tripoli’s executive officer. “Everyone demonstrated that we are prepared to work together and do what we have to do to safely save our ship and our crew in the event of a major fire.”



Tripoli is the second America-class amphibious assault ship to be forward deployed to Japan, and operates in U.S 7th Fleet, the U.S Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, which routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.



For more news from USS Tripoli, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/lha7/