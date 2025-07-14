Patients rank DHN Central clinics ‘best of the best’

Courtesy Photo | X-ray Technician student Olivia Tucker at Bassett Army Community Hospital located in...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | X-ray Technician student Olivia Tucker at Bassett Army Community Hospital located in Fort Wainwright, Alaska, takes extra time to explain each step of 3-year-old Hazel’s cast removal to ease her fears and ensure that she feels safe before beginning medical care. Bassett was recently ranked number one for Primary Care Clinics in the Joint Outpatient Experience Survey. see less | View Image Page

Patients have ranked 16 Defense Health Network Central clinics, providers and support staff as the "best of the best" in the Military Health System for patient experience and customer care, according to a recent Joint Outpatient Experience Survey, or JOES, quarterly report.



"These survey results are a powerful testament to the exceptional care and dedication our healthcare teams demonstrate every day," said Air Force Maj. Gen. Thomas Harrell, DHN Central director and Medical Readiness Alpha commander. "I am incredibly proud of the hard work and commitment to excellence displayed by each and every member of these teams. This positive feedback underscores our commitment to continuously improve and deliver the highest quality of care.”



Each quarter, the Military Health System uses JOES data, which measures patient experience and satisfaction during outpatient appointments, to generate a "best of the best" report. The survey requests feedback on multiple aspects of the visit, including appointment timeliness, the helpfulness of front desk personnel, provider trust and communication, medical history, access to care, and overall satisfaction with the visit.



The report highlights the enterprise's top-performing military medical clinics, providers, and clerical staff in both primary and specialty care.



Congratulations to the following DHN Central clinics and personnel for ranking among the “best of the best” in the Military Health System:



Category 1: Top 20 Specialty Care Clinics (97.9% or better positive responses)

#9: Schertz Medical Home Physical Therapy Clinic, Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston

#14: Keesler Medical Center Dermatology Clinic



Category 2: Top 20 Primary Care Clinics (96.2% or better positive responses)

#1: Bassett Army Community Hospital Internal Medicine Clinic

#8: Vance Air Force Base Flight Medicine Clinic

#15: Travis AFB Flight Medicine Clinic

#20: Holloman AFB Family Practice Medicine Clinic



Category 4: Top 20 Primary Care Providers (100% positive responses)

#15: Dr. Stephanie Albright, Sabal Park Clinic, MacDill AFB Family Practice Medicine Clinic



Category 5: Top 20 Specialty Care Clerks and Receptionists (100% positive responses)

#12: Keesler Medical Center Ophthalmology Clinic

#14: Wilford Hall Ambulatory Surgical Center Ophthalmology Clinic, Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland



Category 6: Primary Care Clerks and Receptionists (100% positive responses)

#8: Altus AFB Family Practice Medicine Clinic

#11: Scott AFB Family Practice Medicine Clinic

#12: F.E. Warren AFB Flight Medicine Clinic

#13: Naval Health Clinic Corpus Christi Primary Care Clinic

#17 Bassett ACH Family Practice Medicine Clinic

#18 Whiteman AFB Primary Care Clinic

#19 Sheppard AFB Family Practice Medicine Clinic



Patients typically receive the JOES survey via email within 72 hours after an appointment but will not receive more than one survey every 90 days. It only takes about 10 minutes to fill out, but the feedback has a lasting impact on patient experience and satisfaction, Harrell noted.



"We encourage patients to complete the survey; their feedback is invaluable,” Harrell said. "It helps us understand their experiences, identify areas for improvement, and strengthen the partnership between our healthcare teams and the communities we serve."



For more information on JOES and other Defense Health Agency patient satisfaction surveys, visit https://health.mil/Military-Health-Topics/Access-Cost-Quality-and-Safety/Health-Care-Program-Evaluation/MHS-Patient-Satisfaction-Surveys.