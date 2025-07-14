19th MDG enhances AE capability

Photo By Airman Rachel Bates-Jones | 19th Medical Group Airmen pose for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III...... read more read more Photo By Airman Rachel Bates-Jones | 19th Medical Group Airmen pose for a group photo in front of a C-17 Globemaster III following an aeromedical evacuation training event at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 24, 2025. The event provided hands-on experience to build leadership, confidence, and operational effectiveness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Rachel Bates-Jones) see less | View Image Page

LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Airmen from the 19th Medical Group conducted a hands-on aeromedical evacuation training on the flight line at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, July 24, 2025.



The training served to reinforce their mission readiness and sharpen their ability to provide rapid medical support in dynamic, real-world scenarios.



The training simulated patient evacuation, allowing medics to practice stabilizing and transporting patients onto a C-17 Globemaster III aircraft assigned to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio. The scenario tested their problem solving in a complex environment, communication under pressure, and coordination with aeromedical evacuation crews to ensure smooth patient handoff during flight operations



“The Air Force is the only service that can pick up critically ill patients and transport them across continents in a single flight,” said Maj. Katie Leverenz, 19th MDG Flight and Operational medicine flight commander. “As Air Force medics, we need to know how to interact with and support the unique capability that we bring to the Department of Defense.”



The exercise involved collaboration between flight nurses, aeromedical evacuation technicians, crewmembers and personnel from the 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron, 445th Airlift Wing and the 189th Air National Guard. The scenario integrated litter carries, patient assessments, in-flight care procedures, and emergency simulations.



“The 375th Aeromedical Evacuation Training Squadron’s goal with these training missions is to keep their own instructors current, while simultaneously taking advantage of opportunities to visit smaller medical groups, providing introductory familiarization with the C-17 and aeromedical evacuation hands-on procedures,” said Lt. Col. Jennifer Chenoweth, 375th AETS director of operations. “This is not mandated or standardized training, but a unique opportunity to visit smaller medical treatment facilities, show personnel what aeromedical evacuation is and what the crewmembers do.”



Aeromedical evacuation plays a critical role in the Air Force’s ability to deliver life-saving care from the point of injury to higher levels of medical treatment, often within hours. The 19th MDG routinely trains for this capability to maintain medical readiness and support global mobility operations.



This training not only enhanced individual skills but also reinforced unit cohesion, enabling personnel to build trust and confidence in one another in preparation for real-world missions.