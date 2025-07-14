AMC reaffirms its commitment to antiterrorism awareness

Redstone Arsenal, Ala. – As August approaches, Army Materiel Command’s security experts are reminding the workforce that if they see something, they should say something.



August is Antiterrorism Awareness Month, a critical period dedicated to bolstering security and readiness.



“This is an annual activity that is done to remind the community the importance of staying vigilant and keeping themselves and their families safe,” said Ashley Stolze, AMC provost marshal and chief of the protection division. “It does make a difference. I think it’s important because people get complacent and this is a way to interact with the community and organizational members to remind them how they can stay safe.”



The month serves as a vital reminder of the ongoing threats we face and the importance of proactive measures to protect our personnel, assets and missions. It serves as a dedicated time to raise awareness of terrorist threats, reinforce protective measures and promote vigilance among military and civilian personnel, according to Jeffrey Varner, AMC protection branch chief.



“It’s a proactive campaign to educate communities about identifying suspicious activities, understanding threat levels and knowing how to respond effectively,” he said.



According to Varner, the threats we face – both foreign and domestic – are “persistent and evolving.” He said recognizing Antiterrorism Month helps us to encourage shared responsibility for safety, prevent attacks through early detection and reporting suspicious behavior, reinforce training and preparedness, and protect Army readiness.



Varner said there are several ways the workforce can contribute, including:

• Completing required Antiterrorism Level 1 training annually to stay informed on current threats and procedures.

• Practicing situational awareness. Paying attention to your surroundings and report anything unusual – from unattended packages to unauthorized access attempts.

• Utilizing reporting tools to share concerns anonymously and securely.

• Engaging in community efforts by participating in drills, attending briefings and supporting awareness campaigns.

• Staying updated on threat levels and advisories through official channels like the Counterintelligence and Security Force Education and the Department of Homeland Security.



AMC’s dedication to antiterrorism isn’t just a matter of compliance; it’s a deeply ingrained cultural commitment. This commitment has even earned the security team national recognition, with AMC receiving three consecutive awards for its innovative programs and collaborative safety culture – a testament to the leadership of Stolze and her team.



“Bottom line, every employee’s vigilance makes a difference,” Varner said. “More importantly, understanding the background and history of these threats is a very powerful motivator to enhance the importance of always being ready.”

