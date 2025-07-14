The 104th Fighter Wing participates in Westfield Starfires’ military appreciation night

It was a warm summer day on the baseball diamond. The crack of the bat, the cheers from the dozens in the stands, the Westfield Starfires earned another run for the score board.



Founded in 2019, the Westfield Starfires, a local baseball team, have shared history with the 104th Fighter Wing, the home of the F-15s.



“We’ve had a great partnership with [the owner of the Westfield Starfires],” said U.S. Air Force Col. David ‘Moon’ Halasi-Kun, the 104th Fighter Wing Commander. “When the Starfires first stood up, he came to our base and he said, ‘can we use one of your aircrafts that you’ve flown in the past to name our team,’ and I said, ‘yes of course, the Starfires,’ and from there it just took off.”



Beginning operational service in May 1950 with the Air Defense Command, the Lockheed F-94 Starfire was flown at the 104th Fighter Wing from 1954 to 1957. The Starfire was the first American all-weather jet interceptor and was developed to replace aircrafts with piston engines.



In 2019, Halasi-Kun was the commander of operations for the 104th Fighter Wing. Now, Halasi-Kun is the commander of the 104th Fighter Wing.



The 104th Fighter Wing has been involved with the Westfield Starfires in more ways than one. Halasi-Kun has thrown the first pitch at three of the Starfires’ baseball games. Airmen from the 104th Fighter Wing have also sung the national anthem during military appreciation nights.



“It is an honor to perform the National Anthem at the Westfield Starfires’ Military Appreciation Night,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Hanna Smith, an aircraft fuel systems mechanic at the 104th Fighter Wing. “Singing the Star-Spangled Banner is always meaningful, but doing so on an evening dedicated to honoring those who serve makes it especially meaningful. This opportunity allows me to express my patriotism and reflect on the privilege of serving both my country and my community. Standing before everyone to share in this tradition is a powerful reminder of the values that unite us all.”



During the third inning stretch, Halasi-Kun recited the oath of enlistment for five enlisted airmen who await their basic military training orders. At the conclusion of the oath, he addressed the crowd and thanked the community for their continued support. He explained how the 104th Fighter Wing looked for the communities’ continued support as the base continues to transition from F-15s to F-35s.

