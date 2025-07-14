FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Air Forces 1st Lt. David P. Skjeie, 22, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 6 at Glen Haven Memorial Park, Sylmar, California. Glen Haven Memorial Park will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Skjeie was a member of the 703rd Bombardment Squadron, 445th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force in the European Theater. On Feb 24, 1944, Skjeie was killed in action when his plane was hit by heavy anti-aircraft fire over Gotha, Germany. While two crewmembers survived, the others, including Skjeie, were killed in the incident. After the crash, German troops recovered the remains of the ball turret gunner and buried them in a local cemetery. The other six crew members, including Skjeie, were unaccounted for following the war.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Skjeie on Sept. 21, 2023.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Skjeie, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4075542/pilot-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-skjeie-d/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Glen Haven Memorial Park, 818-899-5211.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 14:53 Story ID: 544147 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Hometown: SYLMAR, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Sylmar, California, by William Costello, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.