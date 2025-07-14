Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Hinton, West Virginia

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. 1st Class Basil M. Cook, 31, killed during World War II, will be interred Aug. 6 at Restwood Memorial Gardens, Hinton, West Virginia. Pivont Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Cook was a member of Company H, 3rd Battalion, 32nd Armored Regiment, 3rd Armored Division when his unit was engaged in battle with German forces near Hücheln, Germany. A mine explosion is believed to have killed Cook instantaneously. His remains were not immediately recovered or identified after the fighting.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency eventually accounted for Cook on Sept. 6, 2025.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Cook, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/3949082/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-cook-b/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Pivont Funeral Home, 304-466-0026.

