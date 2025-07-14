NASHVILLE, Tenn. — From the rugged mountains of Afghanistan to the sandy beaches of Hawaii, the Navy has taken Logistics Specialist 2nd Class LeDon Brantley-Campbell around the globe.

“My all-time favorite duty station was Hawaii,” said Brantley-Campbell. “I fell in love with the culture, and the food was amazing. The views are breathtaking, and the adventures are endless in Hawaii.”

A Springfield, Massachusetts native and self-described foodie, Brantley-Campbell now serves as the supply liaison for Navy Talent Acquisition Group Nashville. Although many miles away from Hawaii he still remembers his time there fondly.

“I got to visit an udon house while in Hawaii,” he said. “I got to pick out each item of the meal, step by step, for each part of the dish. I’m a foodie so I got excited.”

Outside of cuisine, Brantley-Campbell says he enjoys traveling around his duty station visiting scenic sites and going on hikes.

“There are beautiful hiking trails and beaches in Hawaii; Koko Head was my favorite,” he said. “You get to hike up an old railroad track to the top of the mountain that they used to use as a lookout post. There is this one section that goes almost vertical. I recommend going early in the morning because you will be out there for a decent amount of time. The view at the top is amazing, you can see the entire island from there -- it’s indescribable.”

Brantley-Campbell’s journey doesn’t stop in Hawaii. He hopes his next duty station lands him in Japan, where he can immerse himself in the region’s culture and of course enjoy the cuisine.

“I want to see and enjoy the food, fashion, technology and landmarks in the area,” said Brantley-Campbell.

Brantley-Campbell has seen the world through his Navy career. Where will the Navy take you?

NTAG Nashville spans 138,000 square miles and includes 36 Navy recruiting stations across Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Georgia. The command consists of more than 200 recruiters, support staff, and civilians working together to find the next generation of Sailors for America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.22.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:34 Story ID: 544127 Location: NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, US Hometown: SPRINGFIELD, MASSACHUSETTS, US Web Views: 17 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Where Will The Navy Take You?, by PO2 Samuel Osborn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.