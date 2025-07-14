Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    George Washington CSG Conducts Search for Missing Sailor

    AT SEA

    07.28.2025

    Courtesy Story

    Commander, Naval Air Forces

    TIMOR SEA (July 28, 2025) – The USS George Washington (CVN 73) and units assigned to Carrier Strike Group 5 are conducting search and rescue efforts in the Timor Sea, July 28, after one of the ship’s Sailors was reported missing.

    The ship initiated search and rescue procedures after receiving reports of a possible Sailor overboard. Australian Defence Force and Australian Border Force assets are also supporting the U.S. Navy with the search and rescue efforts.

    The Sailor’s name is being withheld in accordance with U.S. Navy policy.

