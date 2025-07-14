PCU John F. Kennedy Culinary Team Fires Up Galley Ovens for the First Time

Culinary Specialists (CSs) aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit (PCU) John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reached a milestone July 17, when the ship’s galley ovens were powered on and used to prepare food for the first time.



Currently under construction at Newport News Shipbuilding, John F. Kennedy is the second Ford-class aircraft carrier and the first of its class to integrate numerous advanced technologies—including next-generation galley equipment. The activation of the galley’s state-of-the-art combination ovens (combi -ovens) marked the beginning of hands-on training for the CSs, as the crew prepares to establish full food service for the Sailors aboard.



Laying the Foundation



Master Chief Culinary Specialist Cleopatra Bell, from Newark, New Jersey, led the day’s training evolution. “Commander, Naval Air Forces (CNAF), is onboard to walk our Sailors through safe operation and maintenance of the new equipment using real ingredients,” said Bell. “This is the first time the ovens have been powered up, and it’s the first time food has been cooked aboard JFK.”



The activation coincided with the ship’s initial inspection and galley certification, a key step toward bringing the vessel into habitable status. Over the past two weeks, Supply, Engineering, and Medical departments worked in close coordination to ensure readiness. CSs and Food Service Attendants organized equipment, cleaned and stocked the galley, and conducted pre-operational sanitation inspections. The Engineering team supported system light-offs, while the Medical team verified water quality, ice system safety, and food handler certifications.



“This has been a coordinated effort across multiple departments,” Bell added. “We’re proud of the teamwork and preparation that made this possible.”



Training the Next Generation



For the junior CSs aboard, this day marked a career first. “I’ve got a lot of new Sailors in my division,” said Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Renee Edwards, a native of St. Ann, Jamaica. “Watching their excitement working with this technology—especially ovens that can be controlled by phone app—was a proud moment.”



As the Supply department’s training petty officer, Edwards is helping guide her shipmates through a phased certification process. While the day’s training menu was simple—pot roast—the team is looking ahead to integrating more options. “We’re just getting started,” said Edwards. “But once we’re fully operational, we’ll incorporate crew feedback and continue to raise the bar.”



Edwards emphasized the unique configuration of the Ford-class galley, which has only one main production space. The team will soon begin training on additional cooking systems such as kettles and grills, which are essential to supporting the Messdecks, Chief’s Mess and Wardroom.







Professional Expertise at the Helm



Among the team leading the charge is Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Haiwen Wu of Los Angeles, a 2024 Navy “Chef of the Year” honoree and accomplished competition chef. Wu recently trained with the American Culinary Federation and brings a wealth of advanced culinary knowledge to the JFK galley. “My goal is to train our Sailors from the ground up,” Wu said. “Whether they’re preparing meals for the crew or serving in the Chief’s Mess, they’ll be ready.”



Wu’s presence underscores the high level of professionalism across the division. “It’s an honor to be part of the team that’s standing up food service on JFK,” he added. “We’re laying a strong foundation for future success.”



Looking Ahead



As the ship continues preparations for commissioning, the galley activation represents more than just hot food—it reflects the growing capability, pride, and resilience of the Sailors aboard. The ability to serve nutritious meals is critical to Sailor morale and mission readiness.



“There’s still more training to do,” said Edwards, “but we’re motivated. We’re building something special here, one meal at a time.”



With committed leadership, motivated junior Sailors, and support from across the command, the S-2 Supply Division is well on its way to making John F. Kennedy’s galley the heart of the ship.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2025 Date Posted: 07.29.2025 12:07 Story ID: 544123 Location: US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, PCU John F. Kennedy Culinary Team Fires Up Galley Ovens for the First Time, by PO1 Theoplis Stewart II, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.