USAMMA biomedical equipment technician earns CBET certification

Courtesy Photo | Dean Edwards, a biomedical equipment technician at the U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency's Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Tobyhanna Army Depot, Pennsylvania, recently earned his Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician, or CBET, certification, a program that signifies a high level of expertise in the complex field of rapidly evolving medical equipment technology.

TOBYHANNA ARMY DEPOT, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Medical Materiel Agency recently added another highly-credentialed biomedical equipment technician to its rosters of subject-matter experts.



Dean Edwards, a technician at USAMMA’s Medical Maintenance Operations Division at Tobyhanna Army Depot, or MMOD-PA, learned he successfully passed his Certified Biomedical Equipment Technician, or CBET, certification exam in July.



“The wait between testing and results was one of the more challenging aspects of the process,” Edwards said, noting he sat for his exam in May. “Receiving the passing notice was an incredibly rewarding moment, validating the time, effort and commitment invested in preparing for the certification.”



The CBET certification exam, administered by the Association for the Advancement of Medical Instrumentation, or AAMI, is a rigorous three-hour test with 165 questions. It focuses on the elements of troubleshooting and practical evaluation across several domains, including medical equipment, anatomy and physiology, safety and risk management, and electrical and mechanical principles.



Edwards is the fifth technician on the MMOD-PA roster of 18 civilians and 10 contractors to earn CBET certification. He joins Director William Wall, Chief of Operations George Takacs and fellow technicians Mark Kisel and Chris Karel.



Preparing for nearly a year, Edwards said the certification will lead to opportunities for career growth but also enhance his impact on equipment readiness and compliance, and position him as a reliable resource in mission-driven environments.



“It also motivates me to keep learning and stay current with evolving technologies,” he said.



Takacs echoed Edwards’ comments that adding another CBET-certified technician to the team strengthens regulatory compliance, increases team efficiency, boosts technical reliability and enhances USAMMA’s reputation and the Army as a whole.



“Dean voluntarily went out of his way to become certified in his field,” Takacs said. “It validates his extensive knowledge, skills, dedication and professionalism. It also sets the bar for other technicians to strive for. His CBET accomplishment will naturally motivate people that work with him, and they may become interested in pursuing a professional certification.”



Edwards started with USAMMA as a contractor in 2019, before earning an Army Civilian role in April 2021. Since then, he’s played a key role in supporting multiple high-priority missions, including in Germany at Army Prepositioned Stocks sites and directly supporting DEFENDER and presidential draw-down missions.



He also served as an equipment specialist in Kuwait for four months, overseeing critical functions in a demanding operational environment.



“These experiences have not only broadened my technical expertise but have also strengthened my capacity to operate effectively in dynamic, mission-focused settings,” he said. “Earning my CBET certification during this time has been a meaningful milestone in an already rewarding professional journey.”



USAMMA is a direct reporting unit to Army Medical Logistics Command.