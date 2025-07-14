Ramstein Airmen conquer Air Advisor Field Craft Academy

Photo By Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Austin Suckow, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo | U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Austin Suckow, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron intelligence flight commander, and Capt. Virginia Walsh, 435th CRSS air advisor flight commander, shoot at opposing forces during land navigation training during the Air Advisor Field Craft Academy at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden, Germany, July 23, 2025. The exercise emphasized patience and timing, with teams lying low for extended periods until it was safe to continue moving toward their next waypoint. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Edgar Grimaldo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. Airmen from the 435th Contingency Response Group participated in the Air Advisor Field Craft Academy at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 21-25, 2025. Utilizing inter-wing connections, the 435th CRG and the 1st Combat Communication Squadron developed the academy and training scenarios from the ground up. Leveraging existing 1st CBCS field craft hostile curriculum to accomplish 281 of 530 air advisor career field education and training plan tasks, a feat which would normally take months to accomplish.



The academy focused on tactical skills that are essential for air advisors working in contested environments. The course began with basic combatives and weapons familiarization before moving to more advanced scenarios that included land navigation, tactical movements and real world crisis simulations.



“Advising in a foreign country can quickly transition from a peaceful mission to a hostile one,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Skylar O'Neal, 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron air advisor training program manager. “Our goal with this academy is to ensure our Airmen are prepared to handle these rapid transitions and thrive in high-stress situations.”



Training began with Airmen familiarizing themselves with the M4 carbine and M18 pistol, ensuring they could handle and disarm their weapons safely and confidently. Instructors like Tech. Sgt. Marlon McLeod, 1st CBCS armory non-commissioned officer in-charge, emphasized the importance of understanding every component of their weapons for best performance in the field.



The next phase of the academy tested Airmen’s navigation and survival skills. Airmen participated in land navigation exercises at U.S. Army Garrison Wiesbaden’s sand dunes training area, Germany. With no GPS to rely on, the teams used maps and compasses to find their way through dense terrain while opposing forces patrolled the area, simulating enemy threats to add pressure and further challenges to the participants.



“This exercise was about more than just finding our way, it was about adapting to unexpected situations and relying on the basics when modern tools aren’t available,” said Tech Sgt. Simon Kuunaazaa, 435th CRSS unit training manager. “We learned how to move quietly, communicate effectively, and work as a team under pressure.”



The final day of training was dedicated to a field training exercise, which wrapped up in a simulated key leader engagement. In this scenario, Airmen were tasked with advising a foreign partner during a mission that suddenly turned hostile.



“The FTX was a perfect test of everything we learned,” Kuunaazaa said. “It was chaotic, but we were able to stay calm, think on our feet, and use our training to respond to the situation.”



By the end of the course, the Airmen were not only proficient in the tactical skills required for field operations, but also in how to adapt to changing environments. The training helped strengthen camaraderie among the Airmen, a key component in any mission where trust and teamwork are essential.



“This training really showed me how important it is to trust my teammates,” Kuunaazaa said. “We all have different skills, but when we work together, we’re unstoppable.”



The Air Advisor Field Craft Academy is a vital component of the U.S. Air Force's preparation for its air advisory role. The course goes beyond the basics, providing Airmen with the skills they need to advise foreign partners, lead missions, and adapt to the unexpected challenges of real-world operations.