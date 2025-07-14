“Army Community Service (ACS) Celebrates 60 Years of Strengthening Soldiers, Families, and Communities”

In 1965, America was on the cusp of a cultural revolution. Foreign policy and race relations sparked divisions that appeared immutable. Many historians point to the year as the time when “the Sixties,” with all its societal connotations, actually began.



As the Vietnam war escalated under President Lyndon B. Johnson, and later, President Richard M. Nixon, the U.S. Army recognized the challenges felt by military families facing frequent deployments, relocations and the evolving demands of service life. The number of service members grew annually as the Vietnam draft accelerated, with inductions peaking in 1966 at 382,010, according to the Selective Service System.



On July 25, 1965, the U.S. Army officially created Army Community Service (ACS) as a grassroots initiative with a simple yet powerful mission: “Enhancing the Well-being of Military Communities by Fostering Resilience and Providing Comprehensive Support.”



Through the decades, ACS has expanded into a comprehensive network of programs designed to enhance quality of life.



Specific ACS programs include:

• Army Family Action Plan (AFAP)

• Army Family Team Building (AFTB)

• Army Volunteer Corps (AVC)

• Employment Readiness Program (ERP)

• Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP)

• Family Advocacy Program (FAP)

• Financial Readiness

• Information and Referral (I &R)

• Mobilization, Deployment, and Stability and Support Operations (MDSSO)

• Relocation Readiness

• Soldier and Family Assistance Center

• Survivor Outreach Services. (SOS)



“Army Community Service has been an essential tool ensuring warfighter success through increased readiness and resiliency,” said Ana Hernandez, Army Community Service division chief.



Hernandez added: “For 60 years, ACS has stood by our Soldiers and families, helping them navigate the unique challenges of military life with resilience and strength.”



IMCOM Command Sgt. Maj. Jason Copeland said ACS now operates at installations worldwide serving over 1 million Soldiers, family members, retirees and civilians through a variety of programs.



“As ACS honors its past, it looks forward to the Soldiers of 2040 and beyond through programming and PCS moves, financial readiness and so much more,” Copeland said.



ACS evolves with technology



Lt. Gen. Omar J. Jones IV acknowledged ACS for its 60 years of service.



“Thank you all for your contributions to the readiness of our Army and the quality of life for our Soldiers and families,” said Jones, who recently relinquished command as IMCOM’s eighth commanding general.

Hernandez said the Army of the future will be shaped by advances in technology, evolving global missions, and the increasingly diverse needs of a modern fighting force. ACS is already taking steps to adapt its programs to meet that future.



From virtual sessions and movement toward AI-assisted support to mobile app-based financial literacy tools and multilingual resources, ACS is evolving to stay ahead of the curve. Remote and hybrid delivery options are becoming standard, ensuring support reaches Soldiers and families no matter where they serve.



“ACS is preparing today for the needs of tomorrow’s Soldiers and families,” she said. “We are embracing innovation to ensure that our programs remain relevant, accessible and impactful.”



Events planned for 2025



Throughout 2025, installations worldwide are hosting events to honor ACS’s 60th birthday, from community fairs and open houses to volunteer recognition ceremonies and historical exhibits.



The Army's motto for the milestone, “60 Years of Caring, Commitment, and Community,” reflects both the legacy and the future need of ACS.



As the organization looks ahead, its mission remains steadfast: to be the spearhead of Soldier and Family resilience, build community connection, and strengthen the Army’s readiness — one service at a time.

