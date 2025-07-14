25th ID Bids Farewell to Commanding General; Welcomes New CG

Photo By Sgt. Duke Edwards | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, incoming commander of the 25th Infantry...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Duke Edwards | U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James B. Bartholomees III, incoming commander of the 25th Infantry Division, receives the division guidon from Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, Commander of I Corps, during a change of command ceremony at Weyand Field on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, July 28, 2025. A change of command ceremony in the Army is a formal military tradition that marks the transfer of authority and responsibility from one commander to another within a unit. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Duke Edwards) see less | View Image Page

SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, Hawaii – The 25th Infantry Division held a Change of Command Ceremony, July 28, 2025, at the installation’s historic Weyand Field.



The ceremony was held to honor the outgoing division commander, Maj. Gen. Marcus S. Evans, and welcome the incoming division commander, Maj. Gen. James Bartholomees.



Evans took command of the division August 2023, and has led the division through multiple accomplishments during his tenure. Evans oversaw the division during its Transformation in Contact phase, its integration of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS), drone and reconnaissance advancements, community outreach, and countless regional and joint training exercises.



“To the Tropic Lightning Soldiers, thank you for embracing the responsibility of advancing the legacy of this division,” said Evans. “This division is truly blessed with extraordinary leaders, from deputy commanders to staff officers, who lead with precision, humility, and focus on execution that is absolutely pure.”



Established in 1941 on the Leilehua Plains of Hawai’i, the 25th Infantry Division remains the only Army division to currently be seated at its birthplace. Integral in WWII, Korea, Vietnam, and the Global War on Terrorism, the division continues to develop well-trained Soldiers ready to fight and win our Nation’s wars. So much so, that the 25th Inf. Div. produced the U.S. Army’s 2024 Best Squad, the 2024 Best Soldier, and the 2025 Henry A. Knox Award for the Best Army Artillery Battery, all while under Evans’ leadership.



Evans, who came to the division from U.S. Special Operations Command, advances his career by going to the Pentagon in Washington D.C.



“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in this division,” said Evans. “Kelly and I look forward to watching this division to continue to excel, and stand guard on the frontiers of freedom here in the Pacific.”



The ceremony was officiated by Lt. Gen. Matthew W. McFarlane, the commanding general of U.S. Army First Corps.



“Marcus, you’re a tremendous leader. You will be missed and all of us are better because of your leadership.” said McFarlane. “Jay, you are certainly ready for this. I have no doubt the Tropic Lightning Division will continue to thrive under your leadership, and I’m excited to watch.”



McFarlane oversaw the change of command between Evans and Bartholomees with the passing of the division colors, which signifies a formal transfer of authority and responsibility. In the past, a unit’s colors were crucial for maintaining unit cohesion on the battlefield. During ceremonies, the passing of the colors ensures that the unit is never without leadership and that the Soldier’s allegiance is to their new commander.



Maj. Gen. Bartholomees becomes the new 25th Inf. Div. commander following serving as the Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Pacific Command.



“Marcus, your vision and commitment to warfighting readiness, transformation, partnership and strengthening our profession have left an indelible mark on this division,” said Bartholomees.



Having worn the ‘Tropic Lightning’ patch before, Bartholomees commanded the division’s 2nd Battalion, 35th Infantry Regiment during his career.



“To the greater community of Hawaii, I am grateful to join you in our partnership as we support our Soldiers and our families,” said Bartholomees. “To the Soldiers on the field today and the hundreds deployed for Operation Pathways, you are the tip of the Army spear for the Indo-Pacific. We will honor the legacy of those who have gone before us, and we will write our next chapter in the history of this great division. The mission is ours, and we will prevail.”