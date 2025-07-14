The Sounds of Arctic Thunder

Photo By Correy Mathews | U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery...... read more read more Photo By Correy Mathews | U.S. Army Paratroopers assigned to 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conduct an air assault gun raid with support from CH-47 Chinook crews assigned to 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment “Sugar Bears,” Arctic Aviation Command, at Donnelly Training Area, Alaska, July 22, 2025. The coordination between ground and aviation units enhances the 11th Airborne Division’s ability to execute rapid, lethal operations in the Arctic’s challenging terrain. see less | View Image Page

DELTA JUNCTION, Alaska – For the first time since 2023, Paratroopers from the 2nd Battalion, 377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 11th Airborne Division, conducted multiple Table XII live-fire exercises and an air assault gun raid, sharpening platoon level artillery lethality and reinforcing unit cohesion under Alaska’s demanding conditions.

Table XII is one of the most advanced collective training events for an artillery platoon. It tests the unit’s ability to execute timely, effective, and precise fires while maneuvering tactically as a cohesive team. This requires rapid decision making, disciplined communication, and seamless execution from the fire direction center to the gun line.

“Our artillery tables maximize our training capabilities,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Bergman, senior enlisted advisor for 2-377 PFAR. “They highlight not only tactical skills, but they also highlight the technical skill sets, enabling them to fire their artillery pieces accurately and safely.”

The 2-377th Parachute Field Artillery Regiment delivered live artillery fires as part of the exercise, validating their readiness to support maneuver forces across a range of combat scenarios. Summer training at Donnelly Training Area provides extended daylight and access to larger ranges, allowing Paratroopers to refine their technical skills and tactical coordination.

“It’s the only Arctic airborne artillery unit in the entire military,” CSM Bergman said. “So, we have a unique problem set, and our soldiers within the organization, they excel at those situations. They excel at not only the Arctic, but airborne. We can be deployed anywhere in the Indo-Pacific.”

Donnelly Training Area’s proximity to the Arctic Circle presents unique challenges for artillery operations. While summer conditions allow for large scale live fire exercises, winter demands adaptability and resilience as sub-zero temperatures and snow packed terrain complicates movement and sustainment.

“Being in 2/11, 11th Airborne Division, we can go anywhere at any time,” said Lieutenant Colonel Patrick Caruso, commander of 2-377 PFAR. “So being ready is key, whether that’s in a hot or cold environment.”

The training also included an air assault gun raid, where artillery crews rapidly deployed via helicopter insertion to difficult terrain. Bravo Company, “Sugar Bears,” 1st Battalion, 52nd General Support Aviation Battalion, part of the 11th Airborne Division’s Arctic Aviation Command, provided critical lift support with their CH-47 Chinooks.

“The air assault is an opportunity to strengthen our relationship with the Sugar Bears and then home in on one of our key collective tasks, which is conduct an air assault raid,” said Caruso.

This capability is essential to the 11th Airborne Division’s expeditionary and Arctic operational readiness, enabling forces to quickly establish firing positions in remote and challenging environments to project lethal combat power forward.

“Next, we’ll take it to the next level,” Caruso said. “After this exercise, we’ll start leaning forward on prepping for Tables XIV and XV, which is battery dry and battery live fire.”

Such exercises build more than technical skills; they forge trust and teamwork essential for success in high pressure combat situations. The 11th Airborne Division remains focused on cultivating Arctic dominance by ensuring that artillery and support units are trained, equipped, and ready to operate effectively in all seasons and conditions.