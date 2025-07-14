USACE, Chicago District employees recognized for contributions to Army Engineering in de Fleury Medal ceremonies

Courtesy Photo | Garth Stout, Maintenance Mechanic at J.E. Roush Lake, receives the Steel order of the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Garth Stout, Maintenance Mechanic at J.E. Roush Lake, receives the Steel order of the de Fleury Medal at one of this years district award ceremonies. Chief of Operations and Regulatory Division, Paul Mazzeno, presents the award on behalf of the District Commander. see less | View Image Page

As part of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) Chicago District Engineer Day and annual awards ceremony, District Commander Colonel Kenneth Rockwell recognized the following distinguished employees this month with the Steel Order of the de Fleury Medal: Garth Stout, Maintenance Mechanic at J.E. Roush Lake; David Peterson, Chief Engineer of the Tug Kenosha; Brandon Strickland, Lockport Lockmaster; and Maria Brambila, Administrative Support Assistant for the Operations and Regulatory Division. Medals for Stout and Peterson were distributed at separate awards ceremonies. These employees were honored for their significant contributions to Army Engineering.



Stout, who has been with USACE since 2011, appreciates the recognition. “I hope it exemplifies not just my devotion to the work we do here with the Corps but the entire J. Edward Roush team as a whole,” Stout says.



When asked about the most rewarding part of his job, Strickland mentions overcoming challenges together with his team to accomplish their mission.



“We take pride in performing most tasks around the facility in-house. I like the relationships I have with my team here at Lockport Lock and the relationships that I have made throughout USACE,” says Strickland, who has been working at Lockport Lock for sixteen years.



Jeffrey Zuercher, Project Manager; Khallid Maali, Deputy Chief of Engineering and Construction Division; and Timothy Kroll, Deputy Chief of Operations and Regulatory Division, all received the Bronze Order of the de Fleury Medal. The Bronze Medal is presented to individuals who have rendered significant service or support to more than one element of the Engineer Regiment having held positions of increasing responsibility over a period of at least 10 years.



Zuercher, who recently ended his temporary assignment as the Deputy District Engineer, is honored for the prestigious recognition.



“I am really grateful to my wife and family for all the support they have given me over my 25 years with USACE Chicago District and how they have encouraged my efforts and the sacrifices they have made along the way. I also think back to all of the support from supervisors and teammates throughout my years here. I have a lot of great memories of what we have been able to accomplish for the district and the nation,” Zuercher says.



Since joining USACE in 1995, Kroll has been driven by a simple goal: leave the nation’s infrastructure better than he found it—building things that last, and teams that thrive.



“I believe that public infrastructure assets are the collective wealth of our nation and enjoy serving as their steward,” says Kroll. “I’ve enjoyed building the internal organization, hiring the personnel, and helping the team improve to achieve our operating vision,” he adds.



The de Fleury Medal is named for François-Louis Teissedre de Fleury, a French engineer who served with the American Army during its fight for independence from Britain during the American Revolutionary War. The soldier was appointed as a captain and praised for his valor. The Continental Congress recognized his professional excellence by ordering a medal to be given in his honor.



There are four orders of the de Fleury Medal — Gold, Silver, Bronze, and Steel — and is the highest award for professional excellence in the Engineer Regiment.



These individuals have demonstrated a high degree of professionalism, integrity, moral character, and strong devotion to duty and country. They have stood out by all who’ve worked with them and proudly represent USACE and the Chicago District.