Team Beale showcases U-2 Dragon Lady at the nation’s premiere airshow

OSHKOSH, Wis. -- In the heart of Wisconsin, surrounded by wide-open fields and thousands of aircraft, Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) AirVenture Oshkosh welcomed a legendary symbol of American airpower: the U-2 Dragon Lady. While many military aircraft rotated in and out throughout the week-long event, the U-2 held its ground, serving as a powerful representation of modern reconnaissance and enduring capability.



On Sunday, July 20, 2025, Lt. Col. GOGO, inspector general of the 9th Reconnaissance Wing and long-serving U-2 pilot at Beale Air Force Base, California, flew the high-altitude reconnaissance aircraft directly to the airshow. As he approached the runway, U-2 instructor pilot John Huggins from the 1st Reconnaissance Squadron followed closely in a chase car, guiding the landing over radio to ensure a safe and smooth touchdown.



For GOGO, the flight was more than a routine mission. It was a return home. Growing up 20 miles away in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, he had long dreamed of flying into the Oshkosh airshow.



“The butterflies that came up as soon as I saw Oshkosh, it was surreal,” said GOGO. “I kept asking myself ‘is this actually happening?’ I feel incredibly fortunate to be given the opportunity to showcase the U-2, its mission, and the Airmen tasked with making that mission happen every day.”



The team supporting the aircraft included personnel from the 9th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, 9th Maintenance Squadron, and 9th Physiological Support Squadron. Their coordinated efforts ensured the aircraft and pilot reached their final destination safely, where the U-2 remained on static display for the remainder of AirVenture.



Bringing the U-2 to Oshkosh required moving the entire team and aircraft halfway across the country. Though far from Beale, the mission displayed the Air Force's reach, not just in projecting airpower, but in building bonds with communities across the world. From cross-country coordination to boots-on-the-ground execution, the mission highlighted the reach of the platform and the dedication of the Airmen behind it.



But flying such a complex and historic aircraft into a high-profile event like Oshkosh does bring unique challenges, especially with thousands of experienced aviators watching.



“We’ve flown missions all around the world that are very stressful, but there’s nothing like coming up here,” said Huggins. “I flew the U-2 here in ‘07. Looking down and seeing the Oshkosh crowd and going ‘there are a lot of pilots down there watching my landing and videoing every second of it, and if it doesn’t go well I’m going to hear about it for days.’”



This year’s appearance was particularly meaningful, marking the 70th anniversary of the U-2 program—a testament to its relevance and adaptability in a modern battlespace. Originally developed during the Cold War, the U-2 has evolved into a vital national security asset. Its ability to deliver high altitude intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), continues to provide commanders across the globe with unmatched situational awareness and decision advantage.



Throughout the week, U-2 pilots engaged with thousands of airshow attendees, sharing their experiences and answering questions about the aircraft and its mission. The presence of several retired U-2 pilots helped illustrate the platform’s long and storied history, while also highlighting its continued relevance in today’s strategic environment.



“I come here every year because I want to be among my people,” said Jim Barrilleaux, a retired U-2 pilot. “The amount of information for aviation is overwhelming. If you enjoy aircraft, this is the place to be.”



More than just a static display, the U-2’s presence at Oshkosh was a symbol of both legacy and progress. It connected past to present, showcasing how the Air Force maintains its edge through modernization and innovation, while continuing to build strong ties with the public it defends.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 18:35 Story ID: 544072 Location: OSHKOSH, WISCONSIN, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Beale showcases U-2 Dragon Lady at the nation’s premiere airshow, by TSgt Samuel Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.