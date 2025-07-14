KFOR RC-E Welcomes New Command Sgt. Maj. Lemaire

CAMP BONDSTEEL, Kosovo- On Monday, July 28, 2025, Kosovo Forces, also known as KFOR, officially welcomed Command Sgt. Maj. (CSM) Christopher Lemaire, senior enlisted leader of the 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (IBCT), to the NATO-led mission.



The change of responsibility ceremony, held at Camp Bondsteel, marked the formal transfer of responsibility of the senior enlisted duties from Command Sgt. Maj. Somkid Kimball to CSM Lemaire.



The ceremony is a traditional military event that symbolizes the transfer of responsibility from one senior adviser to another. It is a momentous event as the command sergeant major is responsible for the professional development of non-commissioned officers (NCOs) and is charged with safeguarding the health and welfare of the brigade’s Soldiers.



Col. Jonathan Lloyd, commander of the 256th IBCT, presided over the ceremony and thanked Kimball for his leadership and contributions to the mission and the Regional Command-East soldiers during the first 90 days of the deployment.



Lloyd presented Kimball with the Army Commendation Medal and the Non-Article 5 NATO Medal in recognition of his dedicated service and leadership.



During his remarks, Lloyd praised Kimball, “I knew he was the right person for the job…he stepped into the gap…providing leadership to ensure Task Force Tiger was successful,” Col. Lloyd shared.



“Command Sgt. Maj. Kimball, no words or deeds can adequately express our gratitude and appreciation for your act of selfless service by answering the call to serve alongside us with such short notice,” Lloyd said.



He then addressed Lemaire, offering full confidence in his leadership:



“I have no doubt in your ability to pick up this heavy mantle of leadership and serve as a standard-bearer for Regional Command East and all its Soldiers. Know that you have my complete confidence and trust,” said Lloyd to Lemaire.



Lemaire reaffirmed his commitment to the mission and the soldiers, sharing, “We take care of soldiers and equipment while accomplishing the mission.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 18:03 Story ID: 544069 Location: CAMP BONDSTEEL, ZZ Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, KFOR RC-E Welcomes New Command Sgt. Maj. Lemaire, by CPT Shyquira Garden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.