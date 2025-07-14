USNS Robert Kennedy Departs San Diego for New Homeport on East Coast

Military Sealift Command’s (MSC) fleet replenishment oiler USNS Robert F. Kennedy (T-AO 208), departed San Diego for its new homeport on the East Coast.



Kennedy was built and christened at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego. The ship was delivered to MSC in 2024, and has been undergoing testing, evaluation, certification and maintenance in San Diego, prior to being delivered to the fleet for tasking.

The 746-foot Kennedy is the fourth ship in the John Lewis-class previously known as the TAO(X). With the ability to carry 162,000 barrels of diesel ship fuel, aviation fuel and dry stores cargo, the ship will provide logistics services to U.S. Navy ships at-sea. The upgraded oiler is built with double hulls to protect against oil spills and strengthened cargo and ballast tanks. The Lewis-class of oilers will replace the current Kaiser class fleet replenishment oilers, as they age out of the MSC fleet.



The ship honors Robert F. Kennedy, an American lawyer and politician who served as the 64th United States Attorney General from January 1961 to September 1964, during his brother John F. Kennedy’s presidency, where he advocated for the civil rights movement and fought against organized crime and the Mafia. Following his tenure as Attorney General, he served as a U.S. Senator from New York. In 1968, Robert Kennedy was considered a frontrunner for the Democratic Party’s presidential nomination. During a campaign event in Los Angeles, in June of that year, he was assassinated.



“Anyone who has been any part of the build and delivery of a new ship feels a connection to that ship, and it is no different for the MSC Pacific staff and the USNS Robert Kennedy,” said Leonard Bell, MSCPAC deputy to the Commodore. “We are all very proud of this ship. Watching it sail out of the San Diego Bay is a monumental moment. We are confident that it will go on to have a long and outstanding service life as an integral part of the Combat Logistics Force.”





MSC directs and supports operations for approximately 140 civilian-crewed ships that replenish U.S. Navy ships at sea, conduct specialized missions, preposition combat cargo at sea around the world, perform a variety of support services, and move military equipment and supplies to deployed U.S. forces. MSC exists to support the joint warfighter across the full spectrum of military operations, with a workforce that includes approximately 6,000 Civil Service Mariners and 1,100 contract mariners, supported by 1,500 shore staff and 1,400 active duty and reserve military personnel.

