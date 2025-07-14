Edward MacDowell celebrates 75 years of service

The team at the Edward MacDowell Dam recognized the project’s special anniversary July 26 in Peterborough New Hampshire. Edward MacDowell Dam has been protecting residents from floodwaters for the last 75 years.



“The Edward MacDowell Dam is named after renowned composer Edward MacDowell,” said Project Manager Jason Tremblay. “He and his wife, Marian, founded the MacDowell Colony in 1907, which is an artist’s residency and workshop, The dam was built close to the Colony. The dam’s name honors MacDowell’s legacy and his significant contributions to the arts community in Peterborough. Mrs. MacDowell, representing her late husband, attended the opening ceremonies.”



Located in in the Southwest corner of New Hampshire in the town of Peterborough, the dam sits on the Nubanusit Brook and the Contoocook River and primarily protects Peterborough and downstream communities.



In a way, Edward MacDowell Dam’s recreational area is a retreat as well, but not just for artists – the recreation area is a public space open to nature lovers, young and old. The recreational area of Edward MacDowell Dam has picnic tables, grills, horseshoe pits, volleyball nets, a swimming beach, hiking trails, boat ramp and much more for the more than 146,000 annual visitors to enjoy.



Although Edward MacDowell dam offers picturesque views and array of amenities, it’s primary mission first and foremost, is flood damage reduction.



“After extensive flooding in 1936 and 1938 which caused significant damage to the Colony, the town of Peterborough and surrounding areas, Congress authorized the New England District to construct the dam,” said Tremblay.



Construction of the dam began in March 1948 and was completed in March 1950 at a cost of $2 million. Edward MacDowell is an earth fill dam with stone slope protection, a gauged concrete conduit and a chute spillway cut in rock.



“The Edward MacDowell Dam was the eighth dam to go online in the New England District and has 1,194 acres of land for flood storage which at its fullest, holds 4 billion, 200 million gallons of flood water which was tested in the historic 1987 flood event,” said Tremblay. “We may be small in comparison to other dams but we have so much special history and we are truly unique in many ways. For instance, our engineered spillway located 4 miles up the reservoir so we don’t have an uncontrolled spillway discharge going through the center of Peterborough. It has been said that we are a ‘little gem’ in the middle of New England District.”



Park Rangers, hydrologists, and engineers from the New England District work together to monitor any rising water and to make flood control decisions based on data collected from many sources to include the District’s Reservoir Control Center and the National Weather Service.



An informal celebration took place on July 26 with an open house and dam tour hosted by the Edward MacDowell Team. The exhibits included historical photos and video presentations; musical recordings of Edward MacDowell and information on his life; a copy of the legislative act in 1949 that changed the West Peterborough Reservoir to Edward MacDowell Dam and biographies of the cosponsors of the bill – Senator Charles Tobey and Congressman Norris Cotton; a history of Col. William Thornton, brother to Mathew Thornton, famous for signing the Declaration of Independence, who had a land holding on the Dublin side of the dam’s reservoir; and a display of a public extract, titled “Luminous” created by MacDowell Colony artist Andrew Ginzel in 2002. The work is a gold leaf boulder in the center of the dam’s riprap. A member of Edward MacDowell team answered guests’ questions and listen to their stories and experiences at the dam.



Attendees who participated in the tour saw the Edward MacDowell Tribute Board which listed every team member, most with pictures beside their name, that worked at the dam since its construction. Other exhibits located at the gatehouse included construction photos of the dam being built; an illustration of the dam and how it was built and a posterboard of the reservoir and watershed.



Since its construction, Edward MacDowell has prevented tens of thousands of dollars in damages. It stands ready to protect residents from dangerous flood waters for another 75 years and beyond.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 14:27 Story ID: 544037 Location: PETERBOROUGH, NEW HAMPSHIRE, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Edward MacDowell celebrates 75 years of service, by AnnMarie Harvie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.