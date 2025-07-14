Barlow takes helm of USAG Fort Polk

Photo By Angie Thorne | Col. Adam Barlow, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk garrison commander...... read more read more Photo By Angie Thorne | Col. Adam Barlow, Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk garrison commander says a few words after accepting command July 11 at the Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk Garrison Change of Command ceremony. see less | View Image Page

FORT POLK, La. — Col. Adam Barlow assumed command of U.S. Army Garrison Fort Polk during a change of command ceremony July 3 at 9 a.m. on the installation’s Warrior Field.

Barlow replaced Col. CJ Lopez, who remains at Fort Polk for his next assignment as Joint Readiness Training Center and Fort Polk chief of staff.

Mr. Patrick Appleman, director, Installation Management Command-Readiness, was the reviewing officer and the first to speak. He thanked those in attendance and gave special thanks to the color guard.

“There's a saying in the Arm: Commanders come and go, but the colors always remain,” he said. “Today, we honor one of our military's oldest traditions by witnessing the change of command between Colonel C. J. Lopez and Colonel Adam Barlow.”

Appleman said it was a privilege to salute an outstanding garrison commander and his family, as well as welcoming a new garrison commander and his family.

“C.J., I know this is a bittersweet day for you,” he said. “Commanding a garrison is one of the most unique military assignments one can experience, serving our Soldiers, civilians, and their Families.”

Although admitting it was sad for the IMCOM staff to see him leave, Appleman said congratulations were in order on Lopez’ next position as the chief of staff for the JRTC and Fort Polk.

“This assignment's an honor and very well deserved, and it's great to see that you'll just be moving down the hall,” Appleman said.

After thanking Lopez for his leadership during the past two years, Appleman highlighted a list of accomplishments Lopez led. They included:

• Facilitated an electrical commodity review, which resulted in a 10-year GSA Area wide utility contract that saved Fort Polk $2 million annually in electrical costs.

• Your team was instrumental in obligating more than $325 million in appropriated funding, which resulted in barracks’ renovations, HVAC upgrades, and various road projects. Lopez also oversell several projects like the new CDC, an Information Systems facility, and a new Joint Operation Center

• You focused your efforts on the heart and soul of the garrison, always putting Soldiers, Families and civilians first.

“CJ, we teased about this yesterday, but you have sincerely been one of the best -- probably the best -- garrison commander in all of IDR, which obviously makes you one of the best if not the best in the Army,” he said. “So, thank you for all you've done and thank you for all you've done for Fort Polk.”

Appleman then welcomed Barlow and his family.

“I enjoyed our conversation yesterday and I'm excited to see you command and lead the garrison,” he said. “I'm confident you will invest the passion, professionalism and energy into the duties of being garrison commander each and every day of your command”

Lopez followed Appleman to the podium. The outgoing commander thanked all who had a part in the ceremony. He said it is well-known that soldiering is an affair of the heart.

“It’s that spirit, that fundamental commitment to volunteer to stand for the country, to place the nation's needs above themselves that makes our Soldiers the best in the world,” he said. “What most don't know or don't see are the thousands of professionals that pledge to support and stand behind those Soldiers. The lifeblood of a soldier's home.”

Lopez said those professionals make up an incredible team at Fort Polk.

“Each day, you power this place,” he said. “You've made huge improvements in the quality of life,” he said. “We've cut a lot of ribbons. You also responded to 1.6 million text messages from me. That makes me damn proud. Your dedication just doesn't support mission, it sustains and enriches lives our lives, our lives. Because of your passion and professionalism, and tireless service, you are the reason that the place to live, train, deploy, and return home to is JRTC and Fort Polk. And I couldn't be prouder to have stood alongside you.”

Lopez then turned his attention to the two command sergeants major who served with him during his time as garrison commander – CSM Antonio Paparella and CSM Stephen Nielsen.

“(The command sergeant major position) is peerless on the installation,” Lopez said. “The nuances and contours of this position are far more demanding than any other job. I’m lucky to have both (CSMs Paparella and Nielsen) here today. Of course, there were challenges and there were faults, but there were never failures. That's because of you.”

Lopez then paused for a moment, holding back tears.

“I love you both,” he said. “Thank you for your counsel and every moment that made Fort Polk successful, and yes, thank you for all those four-letter words. When you were saying out loud what my mind was thinking.”

Lopez then thanked JRTC and Fort Polk Commanding General Jason Curl for his leadership.

“Thank you for your trust and mentorship,” he said.

Lopez welcomed the Barlow Family to Fort Polk.

“You just won the lottery and inherited the greatest extended family and the best little community in the best part of the world,” he said. “You're about to embark upon a great crusade. toward which you have striven for many months. The eyes of the world are upon you and the prayers of liberty loving Central Louisianians are marching with you.”

Next to speak was Barlow. He thanked Appelman and Curl thank you the opportunity to serve as Fort Polk garrison commander.

“I believe this place (Fort Polk) is magical,” Barlow said. “If you want to experience the salt of the earth, of the epitome of small-town USA, you come here. If you want to experience patriotism at its core, you come here. If you want to experience what I call living in the 1950s, this is the place you come. If you want to experience your worst day in combat so that you pray that you never have to see that day down range, this is the place you come. There is no place on earth like this place, and I say it again, this place is magical.”

Barlow said he and his Family were excited and motivated to join the Fort Polk team, the local community, and become part of the family.

“So, let's get to work and make the magic happen,” he said.

Barlow returns to Fort Polk, where he served in JRTC Operations Group as a Task Force Senior from June 2020-May 2022. Following his Ops Gp assignment he attended the U.S. Army War College and served as a Division Chief in Washington, D.C. He is married to the former Amanda Gail Hart. They have four children: Madalynn (22), Quinton (18), Payton (13) and Josephine (7).

During a change of command ceremony, a unit’s colors as passed from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. The colors served as the talisman of unit activity. The flag was symbolic. It helped units develop a sense of pride, as well as serving the more practical purpose of marking the location of the commander by providing a rally point for soldiers during the smoke and chaos of battle. The colors are the commander's symbol of authority, representing his responsibilities to the organization; wherever the commander is, there also are the colors. The custodian of the colors is the command sergeant major. As a senior enlisted soldier in the unit and principal adviser to the commander, the passing of the colors symbolizes the transfer of authority from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. The passing of the color symbolizes the transfer of command, responsibility and authority.