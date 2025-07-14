Staff in the Spotlight – Master-at-Arms First Class Lillianne Wells

Meet Master-at-Arms 1st Class (MA1) Lillianne Wells, a Recruit Division Commander (RDC) at Recruit Training Command (RTC) Great Lakes, the Navy’s only boot camp.



Originally from San Bernardino, California, Wells has served in the Navy for nine years. Her military journey began with a childhood dream and a desire to honor her family.



“I’ve wanted to join the Navy for as long as I can remember, since I was about seven years old,” Wells shares. “My dad always told me that if I joined, I could pursue any career path I wanted. While that was a big reason I decided to enlist, more than anything, I really just wanted to make my parents proud and show them I could achieve something meaningful.”



Before reporting to RTC, Wells served at Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Greece, Commander Fleet Activities Okinawa in Japan, and Naval Consolidated Brig Miramar in California. These assignments provided her with broad operational experience and shaped her leadership style, preparing her for the unique demands of training and mentoring the Navy’s newest recruits.



As an RDC, she is responsible for training, mentoring, and leading recruits through the transformation from civilians to Sailors.



“Being an RDC is about more than teaching recruits to march or fold their uniforms properly,” she explains. “It’s about helping them build character, develop discipline, and embrace the Navy’s core values. Watching their growth in just nine weeks is something truly remarkable.”



Wells credits her faith and family for helping her stay grounded and focused throughout her career.



“My family always emphasized the importance of putting God first,” she says. “Without my faith, I wouldn’t be where I am today. I also have to credit my dad since he is the hardest-working person I’ve ever known. Watching him provide for our family, no matter the obstacles, taught me the value of sacrifice and perseverance. His example continues to inspire me in everything I do.”



While her work is deeply fulfilling, Wells acknowledges that it comes with challenges.



“One of the toughest parts of this job is seeing recruits struggle with being away from their families for the first time,” she says. “That emotional weight can affect their focus, even when they’re doing their best. We do our best to support them through it, but it’s not easy. And personally, I really miss my dogs when I’m on duty,” she laughs.



Despite those challenges, Wells finds daily inspiration in the transformation she helps foster in her recruits.



“Every day, I feel incredibly fortunate to do this job,” Wells says. “Ever since I arrived here as a recruit, it’s been a dream of mine to come back as an RDC. One of the most powerful aspects of this job is witnessing the shift that occurs when recruits begin to take pride in what they’ve chosen to do. You can see it in their posture, their voice, and the way they carry themselves. Knowing I played even a small role in helping them grow from uncertain civilians into confident, capable Sailors is incredibly motivating for me.”



For Wells, serving in the Navy is more than a job; it provides a sense of purpose.



“I wake up every day grateful for the opportunity to serve,” she reflects. “Having a stable home, a loving family, a uniform I’m proud to wear, and the ability to make a difference is something I never take for granted. Everything I’ve been able to experience has been an honor.”



Looking ahead, Wells remains focused on growth, both personally and professionally.



“I want to keep learning, strengthening my faith, and growing as a leader,” she says. “My goal is to continue sending well-prepared Sailors out to the fleet. God willing, I hope to make chief petty officer here at RTC, continue serving with pride, and eventually start a family of my own. I’m excited for what the future holds.”



Wells continues to support the Navy’s mission, embodying the values of service and dedication to inspire future Sailors as they join the fleet.



Boot camp is approximately nine weeks, and all enlistees in the U.S. Navy begin their careers at the command. Training includes five warfighting competencies of firefighting, damage control, seamanship, watch standing, and small arms handling and marksmanship along with physical fitness and lessons in Navy heritage and core values, Warrior Toughness, Life Skills, teamwork, and discipline. More than 40,000 recruits train annually at the Navy’s only boot camp.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 13:47 Story ID: 544025 Location: GREAT LAKES, ILLINOIS, US Hometown: SAN BERNARDINO, CALIFORNIA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Staff in the Spotlight – Master-at-Arms First Class Lillianne Wells, by Marc Lindsay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.