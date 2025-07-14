Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic Welcomes New Commander, Celebrates Previous Commander's Leadership

Photo By Ashley Berumen | KINGS BAY, GA. (June 18, 2025) – Incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gregory Price...... read more read more Photo By Ashley Berumen | KINGS BAY, GA. (June 18, 2025) – Incoming Commanding Officer Capt. Gregory Price salutes Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, Jr., Director, Strategic Systems Programs, during a traditional change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. Price relieved Capt. Juan Hines as commanding officer of Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT). SWFLANT’s mission is to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence capabilities to fleet ballistic missile submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Ashley Berumen) see less | View Image Page

[KINGS BAY, GA] – Strategic Weapons Facility, Atlantic (SWFLANT) held a Change of Command at the Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. Explosives Handling Wharf on June 18. Capt. Gregory Price relieved Capt. Juan Hines as commanding officer in a ceremony attended by base leadership, family members, command personnel, and industry partners.



Vice Adm. Johnny Wolfe, Jr., Director, Strategic System Programs, was the ceremony’s guest speaker and discussed the importance of the SWFLANT workforce.



“The mission this team is entrusted with is difficult,” said Wolfe. “The hours can be long and unpredictable, and at times it may seem that the world moves on without taking notice of the work that happens here, day in and day out. SWFLANT’s achievements rest squarely on each of your shoulders as the technical experts who provide oversight and fleet support for our Nation's sea-based strategic deterrent.”



Hines, the outgoing commander, departs SWFLANT after three years of dedicated service. As commanding officer, he led a workforce of nearly 2,500 personnel providing fleet support and strategic weapons safety, security, reliability and effectiveness in partnership with Marine Corps Security Force Battalion Kings Bay and Coast Guard Maritime Force Protection Unit Kings Bay. During his tenure, SWFLANT maintained their history of the successful on-loading and off-loading of TRIDENT II (D5) missiles aboard ballistic-missile submarines and TOMAHAWK missile handling evolutions aboard guided-missile submarines. He fielded a flyaway team to the Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of responsibility to perform Ohio Class guided-missile submarine operations in support of responsive tasking— a first in the history of the program.



“Juan represents the fighting spirit that traces back 230 years to the first days of the Navy in Southeast Georgia,” said Wolfe. “Our SWFs are a reminder that we do not stand alone. Our Sailors work side-by-side with the Marines, Coast Guardsmen, and industry partners that make this program the success that it is.”



At his next command, Hines will serve at Naval Information Warfare Systems Command as the nuclear command, control and communications program manager for the Navy (NC3-N) for sustainment of fielded systems and development of future systems that support the sea-based strategic deterrent.



Price, a native of Lamar, S.C., returns for a third tour at SWFLANT. In his previous SWFLANT tours, he served as the waterfront officer as well as the weapons officer. His last command was Strategic Systems Programs located in Washington, D.C., where he served as the Nuclear Weapons Surety, Policy, and Compliance Branch Head also as the Navy’s Chief Nuclear Weapons Inspector.

"It’s great to be back at SWFLANT,” said Capt. Price. “Every day, Team SWFLANT works together to meet the unique challenges in the global environment that become more complex with each day.”

Price expressed gratitude for the work of his predecessor.

"Capt. Hines, thank you for turning over a great command," said Price. “The work we do here ensures our Navy and its warfighters, are equipped with the right capabilities, the right weapons, and the skills needed to protect our great Nation. I’m looking forward to continuing a legacy of strategic deterrence excellence here in southeast Georgia."

The ceremony concluded with the exchange of a hand salute between the incoming and outgoing commanding officers. This time-honored tradition symbolizes the transfer of authority of leadership.

The change of command ceremony signifies a change in leadership and the commitment to continuing SWFLANT’s mission to deliver safe, secure and effective sea-based strategic deterrence capabilities to fleet ballistic missile submarines.

"Since 1983, this command’s existence has served as a reminder to our allies, partners, and adversaries, that the backbone of our sea-based deterrent can be found in Georgia,” said Wolfe. “SWFLANT directly contributes to the on-going success of our Nation’s strategic deterrent—a guarantor for the safety of Americans and our allies.”

SWFLANT is located at Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Ga. and is one of two sites responsible for the Navy’s strategic assets. SWFLANT provides strategic missiles and strategic weapons system support to fleet ballistic missile submarines.