Army Establishes New Special Qualification Identifier for Holistic Health and Fitness Advisors

In October 2024, the Army established a new Qualification Identifier, or SQI, for Holistic Health and Fitness, or H2F. The new SQI is called the H2F Advisor and is designed to serve as the technical and tactical expert for the H2F System. This SQI is the Army’s latest investment in how the Army prepares Soldiers to optimize their performance, reduce injuries, and improve personal readiness on and off the battlefield.



As key consultants to the Brigade Commander, H2F Advisors, or H2F-As, will synchronize the implementation, planning, and execution of Soldiers' physical and non-physical performance programming while serving as the bridge between the embedded H2F Performance Teams and the H2F Integrators at the lower echelons.



“H2F-A’s will serve as the crew chief for the H2F System, as the Brigade Commander is the pilot, the H2F Program Director is the co-pilot”, said Lt. Gen. David Francis, Commander, U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. “The crew chief works hand-in-hand with the pilot to ensure the aircraft is in optimal condition, and that is exactly what we expect our H2F-A’s to do for their Brigade Commanders regarding their Soldiers’ human performance optimization”.



The H2F-A SQI will target Non-Commissioned Officers, or NCOs, across the Total Army within the grades of E-7 or E-8 to fill this role as their Brigades ‘crew chief’ of human performance. Specifically, NCOs will be already complete with their key developmental assignments, earned the H2F Integrator Additional Skill Identifier and rank-equivalent professional military education.



In partnership with the Uniformed Services University Consortium for Health and Military Performance, or USU CHAMP, the H2F Directorate will assess the H2F-A curriculum beginning in July at the Army’s H2F Academy. Soldiers were identified to attend the H2F-A pilot assessment by their Army Command, ACOM, and will have equal representation across all three components of the Army.



The curriculum for the H2F-A course will consist of three distinct phases: Phase I will consist of two weeks in residence at the H2F Academy and two weeks of distance learning focusing on Tools and Interventions; Phase II will be four weeks of distance learning to focus on Strategy and Operations, and Phase III will be four-weeks of distance learning to focus on Evaluation and Advising.



These three distinct phases build upon the knowledge that H2F-A received when they attended the H2F Integrator course, where they were exposed to H2F System foundations and science, to transition into an H2F-A and become command advisors.



“As the Army continues to evolve and modernize to meet the needs of the modern battlefield, it has never been more important for our NCO Corps to maintain our foundational role in performance-oriented unit training,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McMurdy, Command Sgt. Maj., U.S. Army Center for Initial Military Training. “The H2F-A course will empower our NCO Corps to build human performance optimization into our long-term training calendars and better prepare our Soldiers for the rigors of Large-Scale Combat Operations”.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2025 Date Posted: 07.28.2025 11:41 Story ID: 544001 Location: FORT EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army Establishes New Special Qualification Identifier for Holistic Health and Fitness Advisors, by Hunter Rhoades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.