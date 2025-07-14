Check out the first of a three-part ‘Back-to-School’ savings promotion available in the July 28 – Aug. 10 Commissary Sales Flyer

Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is kicking off a three-part “Back-to-School”...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is kicking off a three-part “Back-to-School” series through Sept. 7 to help families prepare for the new school year – without breaking the bank. First up is a sales promotion for college students promoting savings on essentials including instant meals, dorm staples and late-night snacks all in the Commissary Sales Flyer, available from July 28 to Aug. 10. (DeCA graphic) see less | View Image Page

NOTE: To see DeCA videos related to this release, click on the links available on the DeCA website: https://corp.commissaries.com/our-agency/newsroom/news-releases/check-out-first-three-part-back-school-savings-promotion.





FORT LEE, Va. – The Defense Commissary Agency (DeCA) is kicking off a three-part “Back-to-School” series through Sept. 7 to help families prepare for the new school year – without breaking the bank.



First up is a sales promotion for college students promoting savings on essentials including instant meals, dorm staples and late-night snacks all in the Commissary Sales Flyer (https://shop.commissaries.com/store-flyer), available from July 28 to Aug. 10.



Future promotions will be Aug. 11-24, featuring must-haves for school-age kids such as lunch and snack supplies, juice and hygiene products, and Aug. 25 to Sept. 7, focusing on helping parents prepare with kitchen essentials for the back-to-school season.



This week’s meat specials bring quality cuts at unbeatable prices. Enjoy tender beef brisket for just $4.57 per pound, trimmed to make it easier to prepare and yield leaner, more flavorful results. It’s a perfect choice for slow cooking, smoking or roasting. Also featured are boneless pork stir-fry fajitas at only $2.80 per pound. These are ideal for quick, meals like stir-fries or fajitas. Stock up while supplies last.



Sweet and refreshing pluots are in season. Enjoy red or black varieties for just $2.99 per pound, while supplies last.



Other savings opportunities and events include:



• New Freedom’s Choice marinated meats (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/meat_poultry/freedom_s_choice_marinated_meats/r/3654269159807652471). Packed with flavor and ready to cook, these convenient, pre-marinated cuts offer a wide variety of mouthwatering options to choose from. Selection and price may vary by store.



• BIG MEAL. Little Price. Holy Guacamole! It’s Taco Night! (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/big_meal_little_price_holy_guacamole_it_s_taco_night/r/3681638770282599067) Spice up dinner with everything you need for a festive taco night for four – fresh fixings, bold flavors and easy prep. Available at stateside stores only.



• Digital savings. The Pathway to Savings – “Instant Savings, Buy One, Get One (BOGO) Free” offers deals and Commissary Rewards Card digital coupons. CONUS customers can save over $87 through these deals. Many more digital coupons are available at https://commissaries.com/digital-coupons. Simply click the coupon on Commissary CLICK2GO™ and save on the purchase of select products. Pathway to Savings “BOGO Free” is not available at overseas stores; however, overseas customers can still enjoy instant savings by visiting their stores for specific selections and pricing.



• “Chef-Inspired,” prepared meals. If your time to cook is short, let Freedom’s Choice make dinnertime easier with your choice of 10 “Chef-Inspired” (https://shop.commissaries.com/recipes/freedom_s_choice_chef_crafted_meals_ready_when_you_are/r/3520318444178248187) prepared meals, ready in five minutes or less, two for just $10. Look for the Freedom’s Choice label in the fridge or freezer section at your local commissary.



• Commissary Store Brands (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/commissary-brands). DeCA’s private label inventory can fill your pantry, freezer and fridge with an assortment of items spanning the entire store.



• Commissary CLICK2GO™ mobile app (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/click-2-go). Getting ready for the upcoming school season can be time consuming. Save time and simplify your shopping through online payment, curbside pickup, digital coupons, sales flyers, dietitian-approved recipes and more. The app is free to download from the Google Play and iOS app stores.



• Your Everyday Savings (YES!). The YES! program (https://corp.commissaries.com/shopping/your-everyday-savings) offers extra savings and value on products customers need and buy most. Look for the orange YES! label on store shelves.



• Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations. The commissaries’ grab-n-go Dietitian-Approved Fueling Stations (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling_stations) are a great alternative to commercial fast food or a quick way to stock office and barracks fridges with ready, on-the-go snacks and meals. These stations are full of dietitian-approved, nutritious and high-performance snacks and meals, conveniently located near the registers in select stores. View the Deli Fueling Station page (https://corp.commissaries.com/fueling-stations-deli) for a list of dietitian-approved salads, sandwiches and wraps.



• Purina Military PCS with Pets. Throughout 2025, a monthly sweepstakes will offer commissary patrons a chance to win $500 toward pet travel fees and a pet travel kit. Enter at https://www.MilitaryPetPCS.com/contests.



* Sale items are available while supplies last. Prices are subject to change.

