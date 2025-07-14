USAG Humphreys celebrates 250 years of Chaplain Corps service

Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | Members of the Chaplain Corps come together to cut a cake on Camp Humphreys, South...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Seu Chan | Members of the Chaplain Corps come together to cut a cake on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, July 25, 2025. The event was part of a larger celebration for the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps’ 250th birthday, which brought chaplains and chaplain's assistants from all over the Korean Peninsula together for a day of spirited competition and fellowship at the Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Seu Chan) see less | View Image Page

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – U.S. Army chaplains, religious affairs specialists and Soldiers from across the Korean Peninsula gathered at Four Chaplains Memorial Chapel on Camp Humphreys to celebrate the 250th birthday of the U.S. Army Chaplain Corps.



"We gather today with grateful arms and commemorate a remarkable milestone, the 250th birthday of the United States Army Chaplain Corps," said U.S. Army Chaplain (Maj.) Bobby Niemtschk from U.S. Army Garrison Humphreys Religious Support Office. "For two and a half centuries, chaplains have stood alongside Soldiers providing spiritual guidance, passionate care and unwavering support at times of peace in the world."



The event featured spirited team competitions and fellowship, reflecting the camaraderie and commitment central to the Chaplain Corps’ mission: providing religious support and spiritual guidance to build strong, ready teams capable of deploying, fighting and winning our nation’s wars as a vital part of the total Army, according to Army.mil.



After participants were split into four different teams, the competition began in earnest, including cornhole, dunk-a-chap, tug-of-war and inflatable versions of pugil combat, sumo wrestling and boxing.



The contests between different unit ministry teams fostered teamwork and morale, with Soldiers cheering each other on as they battled for bragging rights and points toward the overall team victory.



"When we were planning the events, we picked each game with a certain purpose in mind," said U.S. Army Sgt. Nicole Silong, religious affairs noncommissioned officer, USAG Humphreys Religious Support Office. "Each game's purpose was to bring all of the participants together as a team."



After the games were complete, the event shifted as the formal 250th birthday ceremony kicked off at 4CMC Sanctuary. The ceremony included a historical presentation of the Army Chaplain Corps, prayer, remarks from a guest speaker and the singing of "God Bless Our Native Land."



The day concluded with a catered fellowship meal and the ceremonial cutting of the birthday cake, a time-honored tradition meant to symbolize unity, legacy and to connect Soldiers of the past to those of the present.



The U.S. Army Chaplain Corps was officially established July 29, 1775, when the Continental Congress authorized the appointment of chaplains to support the spiritual needs of the Army. Since then, chaplains have served in every major American conflict, offering counsel, comfort and religious support to troops of all faiths.



While chaplains' duties are primarily focused on spiritual and morale issues, many chaplains in the Chaplain Corps' history have demonstrated bravery through courageous actions in battle, saving countless lives over the years. Numerous stories exist of chaplains charging into heavy enemy fire or running into the open to rescue wounded Soldiers without regard for their own lives. Five chaplains have earned the Medal of Honor for their bravery in combat.



Today, the Army boasts 1,300 active duty chaplains and about 1,200 in the reserve component, representing five major faith groups: Christianity (Catholic and Protestant), Judaism, Buddhism, Hinduism and Islam.



"This type of event is nice because it's good to be able to praise God in a way that doesn't require sitting in a church," said U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Marcus Young, religious affairs NCO, USAG Humphreys Religious Support Office. "We as (chaplain's assistants) and chaplains still understand that our mission all together is to take care of Soldiers, teach the Word and spread the Word, so it was nice to have everyone together at the end of the day."