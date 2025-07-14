123rd CRSS, Chapman earn top national awards in Contingency Response field

Photo By Philip Speck | Staff Sgt. Nicholas Chapman, a command-and-control specialist in the Kentucky Air...... read more read more Photo By Philip Speck | Staff Sgt. Nicholas Chapman, a command-and-control specialist in the Kentucky Air National Guard's 123rd Contingency Response Squadron, has been named the Junior Expeditionary Operations Performer of the Year for 2024 in the National Guard Bureau's Global Air Mobility Support System Awards. The Kentucky Air Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Support Squadron also was selected as the Expeditionary Operations Unit of the Year for 2024. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Phil Speck) see less | View Image Page

The Kentucky Air National Guard’s 123rd Contingency Response Support Squadron has been selected as the Expeditionary Operations Unit of the Year for 2024 in the National Guard Bureau’s Global Air Mobility Support System Awards.



Additionally, Staff Sgt. Nicholas Chapman, a command-and-control specialist for the 123rd Contingency Response Squadron, was recognized as the Junior Expeditionary Operations Performer of the Year.



The GAMSS awards recognize top-performing contingency response units and individuals annually. They are judged on standards of dedication, professionalism and excellence.



Throughout the past year, members of the 123rd CRSS expertly scouted and controlled operations for landing zones in Nuiqsut and Wainwright, Alaska; Texas Lake in Nevada; and numerous locations across the Commonwealth of Kentucky, according to Col. Aaron Zamora, commander of the 123rd Contingency Response Group.



“Our unit attracts top talent that is committed, motivated and forward leaning,” he said, pointing out Chapman’s selection as a benchmark performer.



“We are thrilled to celebrate Sergeant Chapman receiving his well-deserved award. His unwavering dedication and tireless volunteerism for active duty, National Guard and state domestic-response missions truly embody the excellence of the 123rd Contingency Response Group.”



Chapman served many key functions over the past year, including class leader while attending Airman Leadership School. His performance was so impressive, Zamora said, he was invited to apply to be an instructor at the schoolhouse.



Furthermore, while supporting Exercise Turbo Distribution 24-3, Chapman excelled as the solo day-shift command-and-control element representative.



“Sergeant Chapman is a true role model, and we’re incredibly proud to have him represent out team,” Zamora said.