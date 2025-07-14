1st Lt. Merrit restores her sense of purpose through Army Recovery Care Program

Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Charles Bailey | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt winds up to throw a discus during the field competition...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. 1st Class Charles Bailey | U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt winds up to throw a discus during the field competition at the 2025 Army Trials, Fort Bliss, Texas, April 8, 2025. Over 60 wounded, ill and injured Soldiers and veterans are at Fort Bliss, April 1 - 10 to compete in a series of athletic events including archery, cycling, shooting, sitting volleyball, swimming, powerlifting, track, field, rowing, wheelchair rugby and wheelchair basketball. The Army holds qualifying trials to assess and select athletes for competition in the DoD Warrior Games. This year, the DoD Warrior Games will take place July 18 – 26 at Colorado College in Colorado Springs. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Charles M. Bailey) see less | View Image Page

HINESVILLE, Ga.-July 26, 2025 - Effective military leaders have the ability to place the mission first, even in difficult circumstances. U.S. Army 1st Lt. Jani Merritt, a native New Yorker currently assigned to the Fort Stewart, Georgia Soldier Recovery Unit, has two important missions; take care of her Soldiers, and one even more critical, save her own life.



She entered the West Virginia Army National Guard as a wheeled vehicle mechanic, or 91 Bravo in 2019. In 2020, she transferred to the South Carolina National Guard and earned her commission as a logistical specialist, or 92 Alpha and loves her new home. “I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else,” said Merritt. “I love South Carolina!"



After spending some time serving, she began to notice pains she could not ignore.



“I noticed some unusual pain and one of my non-commissioned officers suggested I go and get it checked out,” said Merritt. “After going to sick call, they suspected something could be going on with my kidneys so they sent me to the emergency room. It was there I found out I was going through severe kidney failure.”



This started a year-long intense battle accompanied with multiple surgeries in attempt to get her kidneys to function normally. “There was a lot of disbelief on my part,” explained Merritt. “I could not believe my body was going through this.”



When everything seemed bleak and dim for Merritt she still put on a smile and took care of her Soldiers and then was assigned to the SRU, which gave her more hope and restored her sense of purpose in ways she could not imagine.



“The Cadre, the occupational therapists, and every staff member here (SRU) fosters a ‘can do it’ attitude that is very encouraging to us on our unique roads to recovery,” said Merritt. “They are like a gust of wind in our sails to keep us going.



Merritt has a passion for being active and physically fit so that was an important part of her life that the SRU has helped her to continue to enjoy.



“Staying active is a scientifically backed way that helps our bodies heal from traumatic experiences, heal depressions, and can increase dopamine and keep us healthy,” she said.



The Fort Stewart SRU offers the Warrior Surf Program as an adaptive sports program to their Soldiers.



“They sponsor a few soldiers here at the SRU and I have been able to get back on the board and ride the waves”, said Merritt. “I love to surf. I used to surf a lot before my chronic condition and at the SRU I was able to learn about a lot of different adaptive sports.”



“I was also able to get back into archery and now I go to competitions and hone in on my craft and take it more seriously,” she added. “I am still able to challenge myself. I also enjoy bowling in my free time.”



The Army Recovery Care Program is a place of peace and grounding and has encouraged Merritt to stay in the present moment.



“The program has made me a more outgoing person,” said Merritt. “I do not focus on my pain as much, although it is always present. I live in the moment. Every person I have talked to has had an impact on me, and people have told me how much I inspire them. They certainly inspire me too.”



Merritt has competed in previous military competitions and will be an active participant in this year's Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado. She is competing with Team Army in precision air, archery, swimming, track, and powerlifting.



“The SRU has done so much for me,” said Merritt. “I was able to stay active and restore my sense of purpose through mindfulness techniques and go back and work on earning my master's degree. I can’t thank the SRU and the Army Recovery Care Program enough, and I will always show my support I have made lifelong friends, some people have left the SRU, and we keep in touch with each other and keep each other encouraged.”



For more information about the 2025 DoD Warrior games, go to,https://dodwarriorgames.com/ or https://www.arcp.army.mil/. Check us out at #TeamArmy competing in archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.