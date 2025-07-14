Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Members Assemble The Moving Wall for LA Fleet Week 2025

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Lower 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    U.S. Coast Guard members assemble The Moving Wall, a half-size replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial, at Green Hills Memorial Park in Rancho Palos Verdes, California on May 22, 2025. The collaborative efforts of Coast Guardsmen, Sailors, Marines and military veterans honors fallen service members and brings the memorial experience to the local community for Los Angeles Fleet Week. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Frank Lower)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Location: CALIFORNIA, US
    Los Angeles Fleet Week

