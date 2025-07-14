New Commander Takes the Helm of 28th Bomb Wing

Photo By Airman Addison Bolt | U.S. Air Force Col. Erick Lord, incoming 28th Bomb Wing commander, delivers a speech...... read more read more Photo By Airman Addison Bolt | U.S. Air Force Col. Erick Lord, incoming 28th Bomb Wing commander, delivers a speech during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D., June 25, 2025. Lord wrapped up the ceremony with a nod to those who led the wing before and gave a promise to those under his charge, to “… give everything that I have.” (U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Addison Bolt) see less | View Image Page

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES 07.25.2025 Courtesy Story 28th Bomb Wing

ELLSWORTH AIR FORCE BASE, S.D. -- Col. Erick Lord took command of the 28th Bomb Wing during a change of command ceremony at Ellsworth Air Force Base, South Dakota, July 25, 2025.



Ellsworth Airmen and their families joined community and political leaders at the ceremony officiated by Maj. Gen. Jason R. Armagost, Eighth Air Force and Joint-Global Strike Operations Center commander.



In his opening remarks, General Armagost keyed on the wing’s storied history of providing long-range strike and placed special emphasis on the significant role family members play in accomplishing that mission. He also recognized Col. Derek Oakley, the outgoing 28th Bomb Wing commander, for his accomplishments while leading the wing.



Armagost added that Colonel Lord is ready to lead the 28th Bomb Wing into the future. Home to the world’s largest B-1B Lancer combat wing, Ellsworth was hand-picked to be the first base to receive the B-21 Raider. The first B-21 Raider is scheduled to arrive in the mid-2020s.

“You’re uniquely prepared for this,” Armagost said. “It’s a hard job. Just know that they have your back – this community, the Airmen. They have your back and they’re looking to you for your leadership.”



Lord is a seasoned B-1B weapon systems officer and brings extensive bomber experience to Ellsworth. His career is deeply rooted in the B-1 community, including a previous assignment at Ellsworth as a flight commander and evaluator weapon systems officer with the 37th Bomb Squadron.



“Thank you to those who have worn this patch before and led this wing through peace, through crisis, and through war,” said Lord. “I’m here because of what you built, what you protected, and what you expected of those under your charge.”



He also noted that the Air Force’s global strike capability lives here, at Ellsworth.



“Strategic deterrence. It’s a phrase we often hear, but it’s rarely understood or appreciated,” he said. “Much of the free world takes that for granted. America’s enemies are held at bay, not just by words or treaties, but by credible combat ready forces … by Airmen, by this wing."



“To the Airmen of the 28th Bomb Wing, I’m honored to stand with you, and I’ll give you everything that I have,” Lord concluded.