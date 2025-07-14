USAG-Miami hosts ceremonial coin laying for new South Florida community housing project

U.S. Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM) and U.S. Army Garrison-Miami (USAG-Miami) held a ceremonial coin laying to officially commemorate Cadence Communities, the new Army Community Housing Project. Featuring 139 homes at its completion, this development marks a significant milestone in the installation’s commitment to providing quality housing for military families. The project is a collaboration between the installation and privatized military housing partner, Centinel Public Partnerships (Centinel), as part of the Army’s Small Installation Privatization Initiative to revitalize military housing across the country.



The time-honored military tradition involved the placement of a commemorative coin in the foundation of the future housing development, symbolizing good fortune and prosperity for the families who will call the community home. Congressman Mario Diaz-Balart (FL-26) began the ceremony with remarks where he thanked military personnel for their service to the country and called it a “great day because it’s housing, affordable housing for true heroes.”



Before placing the coin, U.S. Navy Adm. Alvin Holsey, USSOUTHCOM commander, spoke about the importance of the bonds shared between USSOUTHCOM and the local community. “This is more than just families. It’s community. It’s feeling welcomed here," said Holsey. “We are not just passers through this area, this is our home.”



Also in attendance were leaders from Miami-Dade County, Centinel Public Partnerships, and USAG-Miami.



“A few years ago, our Army partners challenged Centinel to find a solution for housing at USSOUTHCOM,” said Phillip Carpenter, President of Centinel. “Our response was clear: deliver modern, quality housing that is essential to military readiness and meets the unique needs of the service members and families assigned here. This project goes beyond just building homes, it’s about creating safe, stable communities where families can thrive, build lasting memories and stay mission-focused.”



The coin will be sealed with epoxy and incorporated into the foundation of the community gazebo area. “Today’s coin laying ceremony symbolizes our investment in the families who serve our nation," said Brian Peterson, Garrison Manager at USAG-Miami. "This ceremony marks the start of vertical construction, the rising of the building structures for the new housing units that will provide modern amenities and an improved quality of life for our service members and their loved ones. This coin will remain as a permanent reminder of our commitment to providing exceptional housing. Today’s milestone is a significant accomplishment for all our partners, and we remain committed to enhancing the USSOUTHCOM, and Special Operations Command South (SOCSOUTH) mission through this effort.”



Project Highlights:

• Of the 139 homes planned for the project, construction began in late June and will include the first phase, composed of 60 two-bedroom casitas for unaccompanied service members. Occupancy is expected to begin in January 2027.

• Next delivery will include 48 townhomes, with occupancy expected in February 2027.

• Following the townhomes will be 24 duplexes and seven single-family homes, expected to be ready for occupancy in May 2027.



USAG-Miami, founded in 2001, supports USSOUTHCOM, and is part of the U.S. Army's Installations Management Command. It is responsible for providing quality installation support services, infrastructure, and force protection to support mission readiness for USSOUTHCOM, SOCSOUTH, tenant units, their service members, families, and Department of Army civilians.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2025 Date Posted: 07.25.2025 16:53 Story ID: 543894 Location: DORAL, FLORIDA, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAG-Miami hosts ceremonial coin laying for new South Florida community housing project, by Kathryn Haire, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.