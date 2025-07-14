Sustainment NCOs gather to advance multifunctional logistics

FORT LEE, Va. — Senior noncommissioned officers from across the Army’s sustainment community convened July 17 for a town hall on the evolving role of multifunctional logisticians in modern warfare.

The event brought together leaders at Fort Lee from across the Army Materiel Command enterprise, including Command Sgt. Maj. Jimmy Sellers, AMC’s senior enlisted leader; Command Sgt. Maj. James LaFratta, U.S. Army Ordnance Corps and School; Command Sgt. Maj. Jennyanne Bright; U.S. Army Mission and Installation Contracting Command; Command Sgt. Maj. Amador Aguillen, U.S. Army 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command.

“The world isn’t getting simpler” said Sellers, “the call to win our nation’s wars demands a new breed of sustainment leader, one who is agile, adaptive, and experienced. Large-scale combat operations are complex, unpredictable, and require adaptability like never before. We can’t afford to be specialists in a silo, we need multifunctional NCOs. Leaders who can connect the dots, anticipate requirements, and thrive under chaos. This isn’t about promotions, it’s about preparing leaders to fill a multitude of positions.”

This town hall highlighted the Army’s effort to codify the role of multifunctional logisticians - NCOs with broad expertise across supply, transportation and maintenance functions. These leaders are being trained to advise commanders on sustainment operations at tactical, operational, and strategic levels.

Command Sgt. Maj. Kenneth Hood, U.S. Army Transportation Corps and School promoted the M1F multifunctional logistics NCO professional development skill identifier (PDSI).

“The PDSI is a development tool for the commander to fill gaps across their formations. What a multifunction NCO looks like should be the senior noncommissioned officer that’s in your formation that has knowledge, skills and attributes that aligns to that job. NCOs should be able to go in and out of the tactical, operational and strategic levels fulfilling jobs across the gamut of operations.”

Sellers emphasized that the Army’s evolving operational environment and structural downsizing necessitate adaptable soldiers with diverse skillsets.

“If anybody can do it, this generation can,” Sellers said.

For more information on multifunctional logistics and the M1F PDSI, visit https://asu.army.mil/logpro/Multifunctional.html