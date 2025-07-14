Gaining Altitude: July 2025 Promotions

The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Senior Airman:
Gregory Pritchett
To Staff Sgt.:
Raffaele Clemente
Jaden Mayfield
Joshua Reynolds
Erica Webster
To Tech. Sgt.:
Jasmine Brinson
Chandra O'Bryant
Weston Salter
To Senior Master Sgt.:
Thomas Meadows
