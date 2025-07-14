Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gaining Altitude: July 2025 Promotions

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    07.25.2025

    Story by Bradley Clark 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    The 908th Flying Training Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.

    To Senior Airman:
    Gregory Pritchett

    To Staff Sgt.:
    Raffaele Clemente
    Jaden Mayfield
    Joshua Reynolds
    Erica Webster

    To Tech. Sgt.:
    Jasmine Brinson
    Chandra O'Bryant
    Weston Salter

    To Senior Master Sgt.:
    Thomas Meadows

